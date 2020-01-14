Great Rock Capital Expands Management Team, Adds Chief Risk Officer

WESTPORT, Conn., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Rock Capital, an asset-focused commercial finance company specializing in middle market lending, today announced Kathleen Auda has joined the firm as Chief Risk Officer. Auda will be responsible for overseeing both the underwriting and portfolio management teams and will report to Stuart Armstrong, CEO and CIO.

"We are very excited to have someone of Kathy's caliber join the Great Rock Team," said Stuart Armstrong, CEO of Great Rock Capital. "Her leadership and expertise will strengthen and accelerate the build-out of Great Rock's risk organization. She is a first-class credit professional and will be a tremendous asset for the continued growth of our platform."

Auda joins Great Rock with more than 30 years of experience in investment and commercial banking. She previously spent five years at GE Capital as CRO for Industrial Finance and Head of Credit for GE Capital Commercial Lending & Leasing, North America. Prior to her time at GE, Auda also held various senior risk roles at Bank of America. She earned a B.A. in Economics from Emory University and an M.B.A. from New York University's Stern School of Business.

"I'm excited to join the dynamic team at Great Rock Capital and help drive its continued evolution," said Auda. "I look forward to leveraging my experience with enterprise risk management to benefit Great Rock as they work to provide middle market companies an alternative source of liquidity to support business growth."

About Great Rock Capital

Great Rock Capital is an asset-focused commercial finance company specializing in serving the needs of middle market companies with a wide variety of secured lending products. Great Rock Capital provides fast, flexible, and creative financing solutions to maximize its customers' liquidity to enable them to better execute their business plans. To learn more, visit www.greatrockcapital.com.

