Great Rock Capital Expands Senior Management Team, Hires Brett Goodwin as Chief Financial Officer

WESTPORT, Conn., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Rock Capital, an asset-focused commercial finance company specializing in middle market lending, today announced Brett Goodwin has joined the firm as Chief Financial Officer. Brett will be based in Westport, CT and will be responsible for overseeing and managing the financial operations of the firm.

"Brett's financial knowledge and leadership experience are quite extensive, and we are very excited that he is joining the Great Rock team," said Stuart Armstrong, CEO of Great Rock Capital. "Brett will serve as a valuable asset to the organization by building out and upgrading the firm's finance function to support the continued growth of the Great Rock platform."

Brett has been a finance, risk, and audit professional within the financial services industry for over 25 years. Prior to joining Great Rock Capital, his leadership roles included Chief Financial Officer at DFC Global Corporation and Chief Financial Officer for GE Capital Canada, Corporate Lending, and Capital Markets. Brett also held Controller responsibilities at GE Capital Healthcare Financial Services. Earlier in his career, Brett held various audit and risk management roles at General Electric & Fidelity Investments. He earned his M.B.A. in Finance from Boston College and B.A. in Economics from Hobart College.

"I'm thrilled to lead the financial operations at a company like Great Rock which specializes in providing a unique and valuable product to middle market companies," said Brett. "I look forward to contributing to Great Rock's growth plan and working with all of Great Rock's stakeholders, including our customers, employees, lenders and investors."

About Great Rock Capital

Great Rock Capital is an asset-focused commercial finance company specializing in serving the needs of middle market companies with a wide variety of secured lending products. Great Rock Capital provides fast, flexible, and creative financing solutions to maximize its customers' liquidity to enable them to better execute their business plans. Great Rock Capital has received significant capital commitments from its partners, Sightway Capital, LP and a large institutional investor. To learn more, visit www.greatrockcapital.com

