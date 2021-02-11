Great Rock Capital Provides $25 Million of Liquidity to Industry Leading Automotive Manufacturer

WESTPORT, Conn., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Rock Capital, an asset-focused commercial finance company specializing in middle market lending, today announced it has provided $25.0 million of liquidity through a senior secured term facility to support a Michigan-based critical sole-source supplier of automotive products. The facility was used to refinance the company's existing lender and will provide additional working capital and financial flexibility to support the Company's continued growth.

WhiteHawk Capital Partners, LP served as lead agent for the credit facility, which provided over $100.0 million of liquidity to the Company. Stuart Armstrong, CEO of Great Rock Capital said, "Our involvement in this financing demonstrates Great Rock's ability to serve as a reliable financing partner not only to our customers, but also to other prominent asset-focused lenders, such as WhiteHawk Capital Partners."

About Great Rock Capital

Great Rock Capital is an asset-focused commercial finance company specializing in serving the needs of middle market companies with a wide variety of secured lending products. Great Rock Capital provides fast, flexible, and creative financing solutions to maximize its customers' liquidity to enable them to better execute their business plans. Great Rock Capital has received significant capital commitments from its partners, Sightway Capital, a Two Sigma company, and a large institutional investor. To learn more, visit www.greatrockcapital.com.

