Great Rock Capital Upsizes Leverage Facility

WESTPORT, Conn., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Rock Capital, an asset-focused commercial finance company specializing in middle market lending, today announced the upsize of its leverage facility with KeyBank National Association, one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. The leverage facility agented by KeyBank provides over $450MM of capital and includes the recent additions of new lending partners First Citizens Bank, Regions Bank, and Synovus Financial Corp.

"KeyBank is pleased to further expand the lending capacity and support Great Rock Capital's growth initiatives," said Chris Tucker, Managing Director, KeyBank Specialty Finance Lending. "We look forward to the continued partnership and building on this strong foundation in the years ahead."

"Our strong relationship with KeyBank and the other lending partners in our facility has been an important aspect to the ongoing growth and success of our platform," said Stuart Armstrong, CEO of Great Rock Capital. "After a record year in 2022, the expansion of our capital base will allow Great Rock to continue supporting the liquidity needs of middle market companies across North America as they execute on their strategic business initiatives."

About Great Rock Capital

Great Rock Capital is an asset-focused commercial finance company that specializes in serving the needs of middle market companies across the United States and Canada. The Company provides fast, flexible, and creative financing solutions that maximize liquidity and provide growth capital. The senior secured credit facilities offered by the firm range in size from $10MM to $75MM and include working capital, term-heavy, and term-only loan structures not provided by traditional commercial lenders. The firm has significant capital commitments from its partners, a private equity business and a large institutional investor. To learn more, visit www.greatrockcapital.com.

About KeyBank Specialty Finance Lending

KeyBank Specialty Finance Lending is a business unit of KeyBank National Association and provides structured debt facilities for targeted segments within the specialty lending marketplace. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/businesses-institutions/solutions/financing/specialty-finance-lending.html.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $198 billion at March 31, 2023. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,300 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit www.key.com. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

