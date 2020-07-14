Great Rock Capital Upsizes Mersino Management Credit Facility to $40 Million

WESTPORT, Conn., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Rock Capital, an asset-focused commercial finance company specializing in middle market lending, announced that it has renewed and expanded its senior secured credit facility for Mersino Management, providing an additional $5.1 million of borrowing capacity. Mersino is a leading provider of pumping and dewatering services.

The increased borrowing capacity provides Mersino with additional liquidity to support their growing platform. The tailored facility includes a traditional term loan, as well as a revolver and delayed draw term loan.

"Great Rock's team truly understands our business and has worked with us to create a structure that supports our growing capital needs as we expand the Mersino platform," said Gino Mersino, Chief Executive Officer of Mersino Management. "We are grateful for the Great Rock partnership and the flexibility it provides us to execute on our business plans."

"Mersino has a best-in-class management team that values its customers and employees," said Stuart Armstrong, CEO of Great Rock Capital. "We appreciate our long-standing relationship with Mersino and look forward to strengthening the partnership by helping them achieve new heights of growth."

About Great Rock Capital

Great Rock Capital is an asset-focused commercial finance company specializing in serving the needs of middle market companies with a wide variety of secured lending products. Great Rock Capital provides fast, flexible, and creative financing solutions to maximize its customers' liquidity to enable them to better execute their business plans. Great Rock Capital has received significant capital commitments from its partners, Sightway Capital, LP, a Two Sigma company, and a large institutional investor. To learn more, visit www.greatrockcapital.com

About Mersino Management

Mersino, founded in 1988 by Rod Mersino, is a specialty services contractor that supports operations in a wide variety of markets where clients require a single source solution for various pumping applications. Coming from an extensive background in contract dewatering in the early days of the business, Mersino evolved into a vertically integrated company by manufacturing world class pumping equipment under the Global Pump brand as means to support their own operations. Today, Mersino supplies their robust product line of diesel pumps to distributors all over the world, while utilizing the very same type of pumping equipment from their own extensive fleet and branch network to serve end users directly for temporary use all throughout North America. To learn more contact Mersino at www.mersino.com or 866.MERSINO.

Great Rock Capital Contact:

Jenn Cronin

Managing Director, Marketing and Business Development

(203) 557- 6277

[email protected]

SOURCE Great Rock Capital