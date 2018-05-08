Great Rock Capital Upsizes Mersino Management Facility to $40 Million

WESTPORT, Conn., May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Rock Capital, an asset-focused commercial finance company specializing in middle market lending, today announced the completion of a new $40 million credit facility for Mersino Management, a leading provider of pumping and dewatering services. The new facility provides Mersino with $20 million of increased borrowing capacity to support their continued growth.

"The Great Rock team understands our business and are very responsive and flexible when we need to make changes to drive the growth of our business," said Gino Mersino, Chief Executive Officer of Mersino Management. "We look forward to continuing to grow this productive partnership as we expand and take our business to the next level."

"Gino and the entire Mersino organization are really executing on their business plans and Great Rock is fortunate to have them as our customer," commented Stuart Armstrong, CEO of Great Rock Capital. "We are excited to partner with Mersino and play a role in helping them achieve their short and long-term growth objectives."

About Mersino Management

Mersino is a single source for pumping services, contract dewatering, one-pass trenching, power generation and drilling. Mersino was founded in 1988 by Rod Mersino. Based in Michigan, Mersino serves customers throughout the United States and Canada, and has offices in Baltimore, Michigan City, Omaha, Houston, and Daytona and market coverage in Pittsburgh and Tampa. Coming from an extensive background in specialized drilling and construction site dewatering, Mersino has evolved into a multi-faceted corporation able to engineer and deploy a full-service approach to groundwater control and pumping solutions. To learn more, visit http://www.mersino.com/.

About Great Rock Capital

Great Rock Capital is an asset-focused commercial finance company specializing in serving the needs of middle-market companies with a wide variety of secured lending products. Great Rock Capital provides fast, flexible and creative financing solutions to maximize its customers' liquidity to enable them to better execute their business plans. To learn more, visit http://greatrockcapital.com/.

Company Contact:

Stuart Armstrong, CEO

Great Rock Capital

(203) 557-6275

Armstrong@greatrockcapital.com

