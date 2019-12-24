Great Spark Design Awards Announced
Judges chose 108 winners in all design categories. Entries from around the world competed for the coveted Platinum, Gold, Silver and Bronze Spark Awards
NEW YORK, Dec. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Designers from top brands including Philips, Dell, Google, IBM, HP, Fitbit, Nest, Norelco, Milliken, Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, top consultancies like Whipsaw, fuseproject, Anvil and Twisthink and the world's leading design schools went head to head in the highly competitive 2019 Spark Design Awards.
Juries took place in the Autodesk Gallery in San Francisco and at the University of Chicago/Hong Kong, with 37 jurors . The judges worked in a multi-disciplinary process with experts from each design discipline guiding discussions. "This technique leads to a spirited debated and thorough analysis of each entry," stated Spark CEO Peter Kuchnicki, "Our jury days are the most exciting and challenging of the competition year!"
Winners are featured at the Spark Galleries and exhibited to thousands of visitors at international design fairs and conferences.
|
2019 Fall/Winter Winners
|
Design
|
Category
|
Award
|
Organization
|
IBM Food Trust
|
Digital
|
Platinum
|
IBM
|
Prep-LABs : AR Kit
|
Digital
|
Bronze
|
Mix Lab, Korea Polytechnic
|
HP Neverstop Laser TRK
|
Experience
|
Platinum
|
HP
|
Charge 3 UX Design
|
Experience
|
Bronze
|
Fitbit
|
Dell Latitude 25th Anniversary Packaging
|
Graphic
|
Silver
|
Dell Technologies
|
da Vinci SP Surgical System
|
Health
|
Platinum
|
Intuitive
|
DigitalDiagnost C90 TubeHead
|
Health
|
Gold
|
Philips Experience Design
|
Ingenia Ambition
|
Health
|
Gold
|
Philips Experience Design
|
Dreem 2
|
Health
|
Silver
|
fuseproject
|
Snoo
|
Health
|
Silver
|
fuseproject
|
Ion Endoluminal System
|
Health
|
Bronze
|
Intuitive
|
AliveCor KardiaMobile
|
Product
|
Platinum
|
level design sf
|
Google Nest Mini
|
Product
|
Platinum
|
HP Jet Fusion 5200 3D Printer
|
Product
|
Platinum
|
HP
|
Onebot Educational Robot
|
Product
|
Platinum
|
Beijing AIQI Technology
|
Google Pixel 3a & Pixel 3a XL
|
Product
|
Gold
|
Alienware m15
|
Product
|
Silver
|
Dell Technologies
|
Ceribell
|
Product
|
Silver
|
Whipsaw
|
Cisco Meraki MV Security Cameras
|
Product
|
Silver
|
Whipsaw
|
D2™ Convertible Flooring
|
Product
|
Silver
|
Twisthink
|
Dell OptiPlex 7070 Ultra
|
Product
|
Silver
|
Dell Technologies
|
Google Pixel 4 Pixel 4 XL
|
Product
|
Silver
|
2019 KEENZ Airplus
|
Product
|
Bronze
|
KEENZ
|
Google Nest Hub Max
|
Product
|
Bronze
|
Neuralink N1 Wearable Brain Interface
|
Product
|
Bronze
|
WOKE Studio & Elon Musk
|
Norelco Shaver 6000 Series
|
Product
|
Bronze
|
Philips Experience Design
|
Google Pixel 4 Cases
|
Product
|
Bronze
|
Tokki Wraps and Bands
|
Product
|
Bronze
|
Anvil Studios
|
Caring Times in a Distinctive Spaces
|
Spaces
|
Silver
|
MA Design Co.
|
Crystal Laputa Bldg.
|
Spaces
|
Silver
|
5+design
|
Box of Happiness
|
Spaces
|
Platinum
|
Scale Art Design
|
Changing China
|
Spaces
|
Platinum
|
Face & Associates Interior Design
|
C-Park Ideality
|
Spaces
|
Platinum
|
YZ Environmental Design
|
Home of Nature
|
Spaces
|
Platinum
|
Beijing Serendipper Spaces Design
|
Read Life
|
Spaces
|
Platinum
|
Beijing Serendipper Spaces Design
|
YB1
|
Spaces
|
Platinum
|
fuseproject
|
Interpretation Of Beauty
|
Spaces
|
Gold
|
Pinhau X Under North
|
DEEJ Campus
|
Spaces
|
Gold
|
5+design
|
Jinan City Balcony Urban Design
|
Spaces
|
Gold
|
Skidmore, Owings & Merrill
|
Navigator
|
Spaces
|
Gold
|
Kris Lin International Design
|
OCT & VANKE: THE RIVIERA
|
Spaces
|
Gold
|
LSDCASA
|
Shanghai Old Town Master Plan
|
Spaces
|
Gold
|
Skidmore, Owings & Merrill
|
Sifting Landscape
|
Spaces
|
Gold
|
Yile Interior Design
|
Timbrel Vault
|
Spaces
|
Gold
|
Skidmore, Owings & Merrill
|
de Youngsters Studio
|
Spaces
|
Silver
|
fuseproject
|
No. 1328 Concentration
|
Spaces
|
Silver
|
Guei Hou Engineering
|
PUYUE HESHAN
|
Spaces
|
Silver
|
Face & Associates Interior Design
|
Taste of Machi —Japanese Restaurant
|
Spaces
|
Silver
|
Nong Mu Design Engineering
|
Tranquil Life In Fog
|
Spaces
|
Silver
|
Corange Design
|
G Spaces
|
Spaces
|
Bronze
|
Han Yue Interior Design
|
Nanchang VR Technology & Innovation City
|
Spaces
|
Bronze
|
Skidmore, Owings & Merrill
|
PENETRATION
|
Spaces
|
Bronze
|
Kris Lin International Design
|
Return to Innocence
|
Spaces
|
Bronze
|
Houseplan
|
The Park
|
Spaces
|
Bronze
|
Kris Lin International Design
|
Unrestricted Freedom
|
Spaces
|
Bronze
|
YZ Environmental Design
|
Canoo
|
Transport
|
Platinum
|
Canoo
|
WITH:US
|
Transport
|
Gold
|
KLIO Design
|
Neuron T-ONE
|
Transport
|
Silver
|
Neuron EV
|
Neuron TORQ
|
Transport
|
Silver
|
Neuron EV
About the Spark Awards
The Spark mission is to promote better living through better design. Spark Awards are international, open to all design professionals and university-level students. Sponsors include Autodesk and HP. Learn more about the Spark organization and mission at the landing page at www.sparkawards.com.
