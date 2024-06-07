Great Springs™ Opens Refill Station at Scituate MBTA Greenbush Parking Lot Grand Opening Saturday June 29th

WEYMOUTH, Mass., June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Springs™ LLC, a joint venture with Polar Beverages, today announced the opening of its first spring water refill location with the MBTA, located at the Greenbush Station Parking Lot, New Drift Way Rd, Scituate, Massachusetts

Great Springs™ is a self-serve refill station that allows customers to fill their own food grade containers. One, Three and Five gallon containers are accepted at the new state of the art facility. The natural spring water is stored in 4,000-gallon tanks inside the building and the water is trucked to the site weekly from Harvest Spring PWS# 4240006 in stainless steel tankers. Customers can fill their own containers 24/7 and the refill station is all cashless for customer convenience.

Customers can fill their bottles with all-natural spring water for only .75 cents per gallon. Great Springs™ refill stations are fully licensed as a public water supply by Massachusetts DEP and Mass Board of Health. They are equipped with UV protection, QR Readers to redeem promotional offers and include cashless payment solutions. The spring water is PFAS and sodium free with zero additives.

"The Great Springs™ business model is super sustainable. Every 5 gallons of our water sold could potentially save 40 single use bottles from entering the waste stream," said Edward Rose III, President of Great Springs™ LLC. "We also try to limit the distance between our spring and the refill sites to minimize the transportation carbon footprint. We strive to provide our customers with great tasting and high-quality spring water in the most convenient manner for the fairest price. Our spring water is delicious, and I believe once our customers drink the water, they will taste the difference. By expanding our Massachusetts footprint with the State of Massachusetts MBTA we align our interests with the states desire to eliminate single use plastic bottles."

The Grand Opening FREE WATER GIVE AWAY will be on Saturday June 29 from 10am-2 pm . Customers will be able to fill up to 5 gallons free, compliments of Great Springs. Customers must bring their own food grade containers to fill. Great Springs will be giving away gallon bottles in addition to free spring water for customer that need gallon bottles. For more information and to sign up for Great Springs™ free spring water promotion, visit www.greatsprings.com.

SOURCE Great Springs LLC