Greater China Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Solutions Market Report 2021, Featuring Alibaba Cloud, Huawei, CDNetworks Co. and Akamai Technologies

Distributed Denial-of-service (DDoS) solutions are appliance-based or cloud-based solutions that can detect and mitigate a broad spectrum of DDoS attacks with high accuracy, ensuring network and business services availability and continuity.

Nowadays, a customer's digital experience is pivotal to a company's success. The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the enhancements. Focusing on the digital experience of customers has delivered a positive business impact. Organizations, particularly those that provide time-sensitive online tasks and applications, will require DDoS protection and mitigation due to business digitalization and increased business operations and economic activities moving online.

In 2020, almost all DDoS mitigation providers reported a rise in the frequency of DDoS attacks, along with an increase in the complexity and magnitude of the attacks. The complexity of DDoS has been driving organizations to invest more in solutions that can protect against a broad spectrum of attacks. Organizations expect Anti-DDoS solutions to offer enhanced visibility and reporting, automated detection, and mitigation capabilities.

On the other hand, with an increasing number of enterprises migrating to the cloud environment and therefore driving the DDoS protection and mitigation in the cloud. Cloud-based DDoS solutions witnessed growing demand in the region in 2020.

In this study, the publisher objectively assessed the top 11 specialized Anti-DDoS solution vendors with at least 1% market share in Greater China from a field of more than 30 domestic and global industry players. The companies represented features both Chinese and international players with active business presence across all three markets in the region.

The leading local providers chosen were Alibaba Cloud, NSFOCUS Technologies Group Co., Ltd., Huawei, and CDNetworks Co., Ltd., while international companies include F5 Networks, Inc., Akamai Technologies, Inc., Nexusguard, NETSCOUT Systems, Radware, Inc., Cloudflare, Inc., and Imperva, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



Strategic Imperative and Growth Environment

Companies to Action

Akamai Technologies, Inc.

Alibaba Cloud

CDNetworks Co., Ltd. (Wangsu)

Cloudflare, Inc.

F5 Networks, Inc.

Huawei

Imperva, Inc.

NETSCOUT Systems

Nexusguard

NSFOCUS Technologies Group Co., Ltd.

Radware, Inc.

Strategic Insights Next Steps: Leveraging the Frost Radar to Empower Key Stakeholders

Significance of Being on the Frost Radar

Frost Radar Empowers the CEO's Growth Team

Frost Radar Empowers Investors

Frost Radar Empowers Customers

Frost Radar Empowers the Board of Directors

