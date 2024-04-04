GREATER DES MOINES PARTNERSHIP ANNOUNCES 2024 FEDERAL POLICY AGENDA

GREATER DES MOINES, Iowa, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greater Des Moines Partnership has approved its 2024 Federal Policy Agenda. The agenda is compiled by The Partnership's Government Policy Council, which is made up of Investors and Affiliate Chamber of Commerce Members, and approved by The Partnership Board of Directors. This year's agenda includes five featured priorities:

The Des Moines International Airport

The Partnership supports closing the funding gap for the Des Moines International Airport's Terminal Project through the Airport Terminals Program.

Designating U.S. 65 as an Interstate

The Partnership supports designating U.S. 65 as an interstate and supporting a federal increase in weight and size limits and exemptions on the corridor.

Housing

The Partnership supports the expansion of housing options through funding and policies that incentivize communities and employers to invest in new and existing housing for all Iowans population and workforce including a Conversion Tax Credit.

Child Care

The Partnership supports additional investment and policies that increase child care options for families and promote stabilization in the child care workforce, including the availability of 7A and 504 microloans to nonprofit child care providers.

Immigration

The Partnership supports a modernized immigration system and policies that support an inclusive population to meet workforce needs, including the expansion of the Conrad 30 wavier program.

View the full Federal Policy Agenda for more details.

"We're proud of the collaborative efforts of our Partnership Investors and Members to complete our 2024 Federal Policy Agenda and identify five actionable featured priorities," said Anne Roth, Assistant Vice President of Government Relations at Hy-Vee and 2024 Chair of The Partnership's Government Policy Council. "We look forward to continuing to work with our Congressional delegation to advance policies that help our 11-county region and state grow."

The Partnership will convene its annual DMDC trip to Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, May 8 – Friday, May 10. Leaders from DSM will promote regional priorities with one voice. Attendees of DMDC will meet with members of Iowa's Congressional Delegation, the Administration and their staffs to discuss federal priorities. Registration for the trip is still open. Register here.

About the Greater Des Moines Partnership

The Greater Des Moines Partnership is the economic and community development organization that serves Greater Des Moines (DSM), Iowa.

