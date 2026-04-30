Greater Johnstown School District Launches Electric School Bus Fleet

In partnership with McIlwain School Bus Lines and Highland Electric Fleets, ten buses and charging infrastructure will enter service

JOHNSTOWN, Pa., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Greater Johnstown School District is deploying its first electric school bus fleet in partnership with McIlwain School Bus Lines, Inc. and Highland Electric Fleets. The project includes 10 Thomas Built Jouley Type C electric school buses and 10 DC fast chargers that will support daily student transportation across the district. This investment reflects the district's focus on fiscal responsibility and continued innovation in student transportation, while modernizing its fleet in a way that benefits students, taxpayers, and the environment.

Greater Johnstown School District McIlwain School Bus Lines, Inc.

The fleet builds on the district's commitment to dependable, day-to-day transportation. The buses are designed to travel more than 130 miles on a single charge, supporting consistent route coverage while helping reduce long-term maintenance needs. Charging infrastructure, designed and constructed in partnership with NEC Group, includes 30kW Zerova DC fast chargers configured to align with the district's route schedules and ensure buses are ready for daily service. The district will place the electric buses strategically within its fleet, prioritizing routes and runs that maximize efficiency, mileage, and overall impact, while supporting a quieter ride for students and drivers.

"This is an exciting time for our district," said Michael Dadey, Acting Superintendent. "This grant allows us to think forward—both environmentally and financially. By reducing fuel costs and investing in sustainable transportation, we are being good stewards of taxpayer dollars while also modeling responsible environmental practices for our students."

Highland Electric Fleets, North America's leading provider of Electrification-as-a-Service (EaaS), is supporting the project by providing the buses, charging infrastructure, and ongoing operational support under a long-term service agreement that aligns costs with traditional fuel options. This approach simplifies fleet management as electric buses are integrated into existing operations, while electric school buses also help improve the in-cabin environment for students and staff and reduce overall emissions across the district's transportation system.

"School districts and fleet operators need solutions that fit into their operations while delivering real, day-to-day benefits," said Matt Stanberry, SVP of Market Development at Highland Electric Fleets. "Electric school buses provide more stable operating costs over time, while also helping reduce students' exposure to air pollution, with studies showing up to a 16% reduction."

The project is supported in part by a combination of federal and state programs, including funding from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Clean School Bus Program, which is providing $3.45 million in rebates for vehicle deployment, along with $612,000 through the Pennsylvania Driving PA Forward Onroad Rebate Program.

Greater Johnstown School District will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the launch of the fleet on Thursday, April 30 at 11:00 a.m. at its bus depot located at 1555 Ferndale Ave., Johnstown, PA 15905, where media and community members are invited to attend, view the buses firsthand, and participate in a ride along.

About Greater Johnstown School District

As one of the largest school districts in Cambria County, the Greater Johnstown School District serves approximately 3,000 students in Kindergarten through Grade 12. Each school is unique and committed to serving the needs and interests of our community.

We believe that every child, at every level of academic performance, can achieve excellence. To help our students get there, we are committed to continually improving performance at every level of the District.

About McIlwain School Bus Lines, Inc.

McIlwain School Bus Lines, Inc. is a family-owned and operated student transportation company proudly serving the region since 1947. Committed to safety, reliability, and community, McIlwain provides daily school transportation and charter services with a modern fleet and highly trained professional drivers. With a longstanding reputation for excellence, the company partners closely with local school districts to ensure students are transported safely and efficiently every day. McIlwain School Bus Lines remains dedicated to its mission of "Safely serving the community since 1947."

About Highland Electric Fleets

Highland Electric Fleets is North America's leading provider of Electrification-as-a-Service. Founded in 2019, Highland partners with school districts, municipalities, and fleet operators to make the transition to electric fleets simple and affordable. Highland proudly serves as the Official Electric School Bus Provider of the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games and Team USA. From pioneering vehicle-to-grid technology to managing some of the nation's largest electric school bus fleets, Highland delivers reliable, cost-effective solutions that support local communities and drive the future of transportation. Learn more at www.highlandfleets.com.

Media Contacts:

Chris Orlando | Highland

[email protected]

SOURCE Highland Electric Fleets