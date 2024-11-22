Greater Newark Holiday Fund Launches Giving Tuesday Campaign Supporting Essential Services Across 6 NJ Counties

NEWARK, N.J., Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 3, #GivingTuesday, the Greater Newark Holiday Fund (GNHF) will launch an urgent online campaign to support 11 social service agencies providing critical aid across 6 New Jersey counties. This annual campaign addresses pressing challenges like homelessness, food insecurity, and poverty, which have reached critical levels this year.

In its 87th year, GNHF continues partnering with trusted social service providers to address immediate needs in Essex, Union, Hudson, Bergen, Passaic, and Morris counties.

Top 2024 Giving Tuesday Charity In New Jersey New Jersey Best Non Profits List 2024

Donations will enable these agencies to provide —

Food assistance to over 32,000 residents struggling with hunger.

to over 32,000 residents struggling with hunger. Warm winter clothing for thousands of families and children.

for thousands of families and children. Temporary shelter for individuals seeking safety and stability.

for individuals seeking safety and stability. Eldercare services to help seniors age with dignity.

to help seniors age with dignity. Educational and healthcare support for children.

for children. Survivor services for individuals impacted by violence.

for individuals impacted by violence. Mental health counseling for those managing trauma.

for those managing trauma. Addiction recovery support for those seeking wellness.

"For many in Essex County, where the poverty rate is 15%—among the highest in New Jersey—basic needs remain out of reach," said Marie Mathews, President of GNHF. "Every dollar given directly helps ease these burdens, providing hope and stability to people when it's needed most."

With 23.9% of New Jersey's homeless population residing in Essex County and a 24% rise in homelessness statewide, collective action is more essential than ever.

GNHF invites corporate partners to contribute, noting that corporate giving can boost morale and foster team unity. "This year, we're working to rally as many partners as possible to meet urgent needs in our communities," added Mathews.

"Without the community's support, hardship will continue impacting countless families across New Jersey," said GNHF Board Member Anthony Azevedo. "Whether it's $20 or $200, every donation makes a difference this holiday season."

To learn more, visit holidayfund.org/2024.

About Greater Newark Holiday Fund

Founded in 1937, the Greater Newark Holiday Fund has consistently supported individuals and families in need, helping 11 social service agencies across six New Jersey counties provide essentials like food, shelter, and clothing. Each year, GNHF mobilizes community support—individuals, businesses, and organizations alike—to raise funds during the season of greatest need. Since its inception, GNHF has raised over $12 million, impacting thousands of lives across Greater Newark and beyond. More details are available at www.holidayfund.org.

