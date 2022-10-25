Greater Than listed in InsurTech100 list for addressing challenges faced by the insurance industry

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greater Than, a leading global provider of GPS data analysis to identify crash risk and associated cost per individual driver, is listed in InsurTech100 for the third time, in recognition of its next-generation pattern AI technology that helps insurers make more valuable, sustainable business decisions.

The InsurTech100 list for 2022, published today, recognizes the innovators and pioneers providing solutions to address the most pressing challenges faced by the insurance industry, including an increased use of digital channels, and shifting customer expectations. InsurTech (insurance technology) companies like Greater Than have been at the forefront of tackling those challenges with the sector predicted to grow at a CAGR of 46%, to reach a market size of $114bn by 2030.

"It's an honor to once again be included in the prestigious InsurTech100 list for helping insurance providers gain real-time predictive driver risk insights to better understand the cost of risk and potential claims per individual user. We're proud to see our AI technology recognized for the positive difference it makes to the insurance industry, which in turn benefits society by influencing safer, more sustainable driving behaviors," - says Sten Forseke, Founder of Greater Than.

The process to identify the 100 InsurTech innovation leaders this year was more competitive than ever. A panel of analysts and industry experts voted from a longlist of over 1,800 companies produced by FinTech Global. The finalists were recognized for their innovative use of technology to solve a significant industry problem, or to generate efficiency improvements across the insurance value chain.

"Faced with seismic shifts in consumer behavior, the so-called 'race to digitalize' and challenging market conditions, insurers have their work cut out for them. The InsurTech100 lists helps senior insurance executives in the industry filter through the noise in the market by highlighting the tech companies transforming sectors such as underwriting, embedded insurance, pricing, distribution and data & analytics," says Richard Sachar, Director of FinTech Global.

A full list of the InsurTech100 for 2022 and detailed information about each company is available to download at www.TheInsurTech100.com.

