Grech RV Introduces VACANZA-ion™, Expanding Luxury Class B Lineup with a New Mid-Level Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Camper Van

VACANZA-ion Debuts at the Grech RV Experience in Tampa, Delivering Grech Craftsmanship, Technology, and Service at a More Accessible Price Point

RIVERSIDE, Calif., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grech RV, a leading manufacturer of luxury Class B Mercedes-Benz Sprinter camper vans, today announced the official launch of VACANZA-ion™, a new model line designed to strategically expand Grech RV's portfolio into the mid-level luxury segment while preserving the brand's flagship positioning.

Grech RV Luxury Class B Camper Vans Grech RV Camper Vans

VACANZA-ion was announced and unveiled at the Grech RV Experience, the company's immersive customer and dealer event held at The Motor Enclave in Tampa, Florida, where owners, prospects, dealers, and partners gathered to experience the future of Grech RV firsthand.

Built on the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter AWD platform, VACANZA-ion brings Grech's renowned craftsmanship, engineering standards, and industry-leading service to buyers seeking premium quality and advanced technology at a more approachable price point. The new model line is engineered to serve as a gateway into the Grech RV ecosystem for first-time luxury Class B buyers and value-driven customers with refined taste.

"VACANZA-ion represents a strategic expansion of the Grech RV portfolio," said A.J. Thurber, Vice President of Grech Motors. "We saw a clear opportunity in the market for customers who want genuine Grech quality, engineering, and service—without stepping into our ultra-premium flagship models. VACANZA-ion allows us to meet that demand while protecting the integrity of the Grech brand and creating a natural path for long-term customer relationships."

Strategic Expansion into Mid-Level Luxury

Positioned between entry-level camper vans and ultra-premium Class B motorhomes, VACANZA-ion addresses an underserved segment of the market—buyers who want more than basic transportation but do not require every ultra-luxury feature. These customers prioritize quality construction, reliable systems, ease of ownership, and long-term value.

VACANZA-ion delivers simplified luxury, focusing on essential features, premium materials, and thoughtful space utilization while intentionally streamlining complexity that can drive unnecessary cost.

Key Highlights of VACANZA-ion™

Mercedes-Benz Sprinter AWD Platform

Proven performance, safety, and all-weather capability

Grech Engineering & Craftsmanship

High-quality finishes, refined interiors, and proven manufacturing standards

Advanced Ion Power Architecture

Modern electrical systems designed for reliable off-grid capability

Strategic Pricing

Competitive mid-level luxury positioning with protected dealer margins

Same Grech Service & Support

Identical after-sales support, ACT NOW service culture, direct factory access, and an average 15.3-day service resolution time

A Gateway to the Grech RV Ecosystem

VACANZA-ion is designed as a natural entry point into the Grech RV family. Owners receive the same responsive service and support enjoyed by flagship Grech RV customers, while dealers benefit from expanded reach, new customer acquisition, and future trade-up opportunities as customer needs and budgets evolve.

"For dealers, VACANZA-ion opens doors to new customers and long-term value," Thurber added. "It's not just a new model—it's a relationship-building platform that supports growth across the entire Grech RV lineup."

Designed for Today's Luxury Buyer

VACANZA-ion customers are typically career-established professionals and families who value experiences, conduct extensive research, and appreciate transparent pricing and straightforward communication. They are value-conscious but unwilling to compromise on quality—and they expect the same white-glove treatment as top-tier luxury buyers.

Availability

The VACANZA-ion model line will be available through authorized Grech RV dealers nationwide. Additional details on floor plans, specifications, and availability will be announced in the coming weeks.

For more information about VACANZA-ion or the Grech RV Experience, visit www.grechrv.com.

About Grech RV

Grech RV is a premier manufacturer of luxury Class B motorhomes built on the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter platform. Backed by more than 40 years of luxury vehicle manufacturing experience, Grech RV is known for exceptional craftsmanship, advanced technology, and an industry-leading service culture. Every Grech RV is designed, engineered, and built in the USA with a commitment to quality, reliability, and an elevated ownership experience.

