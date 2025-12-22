Grech RV Launches Experiential Showcase at The Motor Enclave in Tampa, FL

Just ten minutes from the Florida RV SuperShow—the largest RV event in the nation—this premium experience complements the broader RV showcase happening January 14–18 at the Florida State Fairgrounds, offering attendees and media a close-by opportunity to experience Grech RV in a more intimate, curated setting. The Grech RV Experience blends elevated brand engagement with the thrill of performance driving. Each element aims to reflect Grech RV's dedication to setting the standard in the Class B camper vans segment.

The Motor Enclave: A Destination for Discovery and Driving

The Motor Enclave, a renowned 200-acre motorsports campus, features a 1.72-mile Hermann Tilke-designed circuit, a 100-acre off-road course, a two-acre skid pad, and a 37,000-square-foot event center. The venue provides an ideal backdrop for Grech RV's hands-on Ride & Drive program, running daily from 10 AM to 5 PM. Attendees can explore the full lineup of camper vans across multiple driving conditions while enjoying luxury-level hospitality and personalized sessions throughout the venue.

Product Launch and Leadership Access

The event kicks off Tuesday, January 13, with the official reveal of the VACANZA-ion model range, Grech RV's newest model, followed by a live Q&A with CEO Ed Grech and VP of Sales & Marketing AJ Thurber, moderated by John Black. On Wednesday, January 14, guests will attend an in-depth main stage session focused on why Grech RV builds exclusively on the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter chassis, reinforcing its dedication to performance, safety, and luxury.

Inspiration Through Stories and Community

Friday, January 16, features a live session with Grech RV owners Brian and Michelle Cortesio of Livin' Our Vision, sharing their full-time lifestyle journey and insights into van life storytelling.

Each day from Wednesday through Saturday includes a robust schedule of Supplier & Technical Seminars, offering attendees hands-on education from key industry partners. These sessions provide deep insights into the components, systems, and innovations behind Grech RV's Class B models.

In addition, on-site technician appointments are available daily for Grech RV owners seeking service consultations or minor support—a popular feature that reinforces Grech RV's owner-first approach.

Networking lunches, hosted from 12:00 to 1:00 PM daily, provide opportunities for guests to connect with industry leaders, technical experts, and fellow RV enthusiasts in an informal setting.

Product Experience, Up Close

Guests at the Grech RV Experience will have the opportunity to explore firsthand the craftsmanship and innovation that define the brand's Class B camper vans. Built exclusively on the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter chassis, each model reflects a dedication to quality, performance, and hand-built detail—brought to life through real-time demos, test drives, and direct access to the Grech RV team.

Owners Rally and Appreciation Events

Current Grech RV owners can register for overnight camping at The Motor Enclave's skid pad area, with amenities including daily breakfast, coffee service, and 24/7 security. On Friday night, January 16, the Owners Appreciation Dinner brings the community together for a buffet-style meal, an open bar, DJ entertainment, and a fireworks finale.

Driving Future Growth and Relationships

The event also serves as a strategic platform to strengthen dealer partnerships, generate national media coverage, and showcase the technologies provided by Grech RV's supplier network. Dedicated sessions for suppliers, influencers, and industry press are scheduled throughout the week, with support from a full A/V and media production team on-site.

About Grech RV

Grech RV has brought over four decades of coachbuilding expertise to the motorhome market, setting a new benchmark in the Class B segment. Its camper van models are exclusively built on the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter chassis and are available through authorized dealers nationwide. With a focus on craftsmanship, fit and finish, and refined design, Grech RV continues to lead in luxury innovation.

SOURCE Grech RV