Gree AI Multi VRF Unit GMV6, a Big Hit at Canton Fair

During the promotion at the Canton Fair, Mr. Ouyang Jun, Vice General Manager of Gree Overseas Sales Company introduced that, through in-depth combination with AI technology, GMV6 has several functions such as low energy consumption under standby status, positioning self-adaptation, self-diagnosis, and more.

Low standby energy consumption, energy-saving and eco-friendly

Generally speaking, apart from operation, the air conditioner is under standby status in most of the time. To maintain the reliability of compressor startup, however, traditional multi VRF units need to keep heating capacity with electric heating belt to avoid liquid refrigerant from entering, which might affect the lubricant. Therefore, the units will generate additional standby energy consumption, which is 40W on average.

With Gree's innovative G-WFC technology based on weather forecast and feedforward control strategy of compressor refrigerant transfer, GMV6 is able to predict the variation trend of future weather and temperature in advance, further control the compressor oil temperature heating belt intelligently, which can reduce 80% of startup time for electric heating. Power consumption under standby status for outdoor unit is as low as 1W.

Self-adaptation to different locations, a "smarter" air conditioner

In different regions and locations, consumers' user experience for the same unit is not always the same. The built-in fixed programs of traditional units fail to satisfy diversified demands in regions with high emergency needs under complicated environment. This time, GMV6 successfully tackles the core difficulties.

With the support of self-adaptive technologies to different locations, GMV6 can judge the altitude of the unit through GPS and predict parameters by combining the atmospheric pressure and automatically control the air flow, ensuring the best user experience and also the efficient operation.

As for the air conditioning problem of slow defrosting in high latitude regions under heating mode, GMV6 can obtain the optimal operation frequency for compression under the conditions of different temperature and humidity, formulate diverse defrosting modes with climate features, thus realizing parameter self-adjusting and intelligent custom defrosting mode, bringing more comfortable experience to the consumers.

Self-diagnosis as a preventive measure

It's difficult for traditional air conditioners to predict any hidden troubles and eliminate the errors in advance. With self-prediction and self-diagnosis technology, Gree AI Multi VRF Unit is able to conduct timely detection for the application condition of the unit, carry out analysis on compressor core parameters, keep learning the existing operation parameters and error maintenance data, establish the corresponding relationship between unit operation features and errors, and then proceed diagnosis and prediction for the error.

Expressing his favor towards this smart Unit which helps save a lot of power, Deputy CEO Eng.Hamed from Basic Electronics Co., Ltd., Gree's exclusive agent in the Middle East, said at the promotion event, "the diversification and intelligence of energy information is what we are longing for. I'm so glad to see that Gree is sharing the highly-anticipated AI revolution with the world."

Under the background of globalization, every field is developing with coordinated efforts, and the rapid development of manufacturing industry is going to provide a wonderful life for the people all over the world. The promotion of Gree AI Multi VRF Unit at Canton Fair further shares the technological achievement of AI in air conditioning field to the whole world.

