Greece Data Center Market to Surpass Investment of $1.21 Billion in 2028, Digital Realty and Microsoft Will Add Over 25 MW of Power Capacity in the Upcoming Years - Arizton

Greece Data Center Market to Surpass Investment of $1.21 Billion in 2028, Digital Realty and Microsoft Will Add Over 25 MW of Power Capacity in the Upcoming Years

01 Jun, 2023, 14:55 ET

CHICAGO, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the Greece data center market will grow at a CAGR of 8.78% during 2022-2028.

Greece Data Center Market Report by Arizton

Greece is one of the growing countries in technological development and innovation. With the end of 12 years of EU fiscal surveillance, economic reforms will lead to economic stability for the country. The market is witnessing significant investments due to the increasing adoption of cloud services, the advent of AI/ML technologies, and government support for data center development.

The Greece data center construction market is driven by factors such as land price and stability, free cooling options during peak winters, carrier accessibility, accessibility of connectivity & power, and tax incentives.

In Greece, around 13 MW capacity was added in 2022. Digital Realty and Microsoft will add over 25 MW of power capacity. The country's Cumulative Power Capacity Addition (2023–2028) is around 139 MW.

Greece Data Center Market Report Scope

Report Attributes

Details

Market Size (Investment)

USD 1.21 Billion (2028)

Market Size (Area)

124 thousand Sq. Feet (2028)

Market Size (Power Capacity)

27 Mw (2028)

CAGR Investment (2022-2028)

8.78 %

Historic Year

2021

Base Year

2022

Forecast Year

2023-2028

Key Highlights

  • In Greece, Digital Realty and Google were the major investors in 2022, along with the opening of Digital Realty - Lemda Helix and Lancom data centers in the same year.
  • The smart cities initiative by the government of Greece proved to be a major booster for ICT, AI & ML, big data, and other innovative technology. The country has seen huge data generation, which is likely to boost the demand for data centers across the country.
  • As of 2022, Athens was the country's major data center hub. The city witnessed major investments in the past and is expected to experience more investments in the future.
  • Greece has completed 12 years of EU fiscal surveillance in return for bailout cash and deep reforms, causing economic stagnation, division, and pain for citizens.

Why Should You Buy This Research?

  • Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Greece colocation market revenue.
  • An assessment of the data center investment in Greece by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.
  • Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across states in the country.
  • A detailed study of the existing Greece data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.
  • Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Greece
    • Facilities Covered (Existing): 15
    • Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 2
    • Coverage: 5+ Locations
    • Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)
    • Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)
  • Data center colocation market in Greece
    • Market Revenue & Forecast (2022-2028)
    • Retail Colocation Pricing
    • Wholesale Colocation Pricing
  • The Greece market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.
  • A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.
  • Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.
  • A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.

Post-Purchase Benefit         

  • 1hr of free analyst discussion
  • 10% of customization

Market Growth Enablers

In April 2022, Enterprise Greece, a government agency in Greece, approved a project by Microsoft worth $110 million. This project will help businesses in Greece by providing technical support and cloud computing services.

In July 2022, Optima Bank of Greece collaborated with Accenture to build a cloud-based data storage system that will help the bank analyze information from different parts of the business. This will also allow the bank to offer customized banking services for a better customer experience.

In 2021, AWS opened its first office in Athens, Greece. This is part of AWS's investment in Greece to support the country's increasing number of customers and partners. They are expanding their team to provide better services to the people of Greece.

In addition, AWS launched an edge location in Athens, which provides the country with advanced technologies such as Amazon CloudFront, AWS Shield, AWS WAF, and [email protected] EOPYY, the Greek National Organization for the Provision of Health Services, achieved a 40% performance boost and 25% cost reduction by migrating 12 critical workloads to Oracle Exadata [email protected] (Transfer of business-critical Oracle Database workloads to the cloud).

The report includes the investment in the following areas: 

  • IT Infrastructure
    • Servers
    • Storage Systems
    • Network Infrastructure
  • Electrical Infrastructure
    • UPS Systems
    • Generators
    • Switches & Switchgears
    • PDUs
    • Other Electrical Infrastructure
  • Mechanical Infrastructure
    • Cooling Systems
    • Rack Cabinets
    • Other Mechanical Infrastructure
  • General Construction
    • Core & Shell Development
    • Installation & Commissioning Services
    • Building & Engineering Design
    • Fire Detection & Suppression Systems
    • Physical Security
    • Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)
  • Tier Standard
    • Tier I & Tier II
    • Tier III
    • Tier IV

Vendor Landscape

IT Infrastructure Providers

  • Broadcom
  • Cisco Sytems
  • Dell Technologies
  • Extreme Networks
  • Fujitsu
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise
  • Huawei Technologies
  • IBM
  • Juniper Networks
  • NEC Corporation
  • NetApp
  • Oracle
  • Super Micro Computer

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

  • AECOM
  • LDK Consultants
  • ELLAKTOR Group
  • Mytilineos S.A.

Support Infrastructure Providers

  • 3M
  • ABB
  • Airedale International Air Conditioning
  • Carrier
  • Caterpillar
  • Cummins
  • Condair
  • Daikin Applied
  • Eaton
  • KOHLER-SDMO
  • Legrand
  • Mitsubishi Electric
  • Munters
  • Perkins Engines
  • Rittal
  • Schneider Electric
  • STULZ
  • Socomec
  • Siemens
  • Trane (Ingersoll Rand)
  • Vertiv Group

Data Center Investors

  • ADigital Reality (Lamda Helix)
  • Telecom Italia Sparkle
  • Microsoft
  • Synapsecom Telecoms

Table of Content

Chapter 1 Existing & Upcoming Third-Party Data Centers in Greece

  • 15 Unique Data Center Properties
  • Data Center IT Load Capacity
  • Data Center White Floor Area Space
  • Existing Vs Upcoming Data Center Capacity by Cities
  • Cities Covered
    • Athens
    • Other Cities

Chapter 2 Investment Opportunities in Greece

  • Data Center Investments
  • Investment by Area
  • Investment by Power Capacity

Chapter 3 Data Center Colocation Market in Greece

  • Colocation Services Market in Greece
  • Colocation Pricing (Quarter Rack, Half Rack, Full Rack) & Add-ons

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

  • Market Drivers
  • Market Trends
  • Market Restraints

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation

  • IT Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
  • Electrical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
  • Mechanical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
  • General Construction Services: Market Size & Forecast

Chapter 6 Tier Standard Investment

  • Tier I & II
  • Tier III
  • Tier IV

Chapter 7 Key Market Participants

  • IT Infrastructure Providers
  • Construction Contractors
  • Support Infrastructure Providers
  • Data Center Investors

Chapter 8 Appendix

  • Market Derivation
  • Quantitative Summary 

