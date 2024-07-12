Green Ammonia Market worth $6.2 billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Ammonia Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $0.3 billion in 2024 and is poised to reach $6.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 66.0% from 2024 to 2030 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™.

Green ammonia may be produced using renewable energy sources such as wind and solar power. This integration promotes the use of excess renewable energy, which would otherwise be limited, and converts it into a reliable and transportable source of energy. This ability to store and transmit renewable energy minimizes intermittency while increasing system stability. The chemical, fertilizer, and industrial industries are under growing pressure to adopt sustainable practices and reduce their carbon footprint. Green ammonia is a possible option for these companies to produce green chemicals and fertilizers that fulfill sustainability and regulatory requirements.

Furthermore, technical advances in electrolysis, particularly in PEM (Proton Exchange Membrane) and alkaline water electrolysis, have boosted the efficiency and reduced the costs of producing green hydrogen, a critical precursor of green ammonia.

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $0.3 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $6.2 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 66.0% Market Size Available for 2019–2030 Forecast Period 2024–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) and Volume (Million Tons) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Green Ammonia Market by technology, by capacity, by end-use, and region. Geographies Covered Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and Rest of the World Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Potential of ammonia as a marine fuel Key Market Drivers Rising agricultural productivity has led to an increase in the need for environmentally friendly fertilizers.

Solid Oxide Electrolysis, by technology, is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

Solid oxide electrolysis cells (SOECs) operate at high temperatures, often between 700 and 1,000°C, allowing for greater electrical efficiency than conventional electrolysis methods. The high working temperature lowers the energy required for electrolysis, making SOE more efficient and cost-effective in the long term. SOECs may include waste heat from industrial operations and other high-temperature sources. This integration increases total system efficiency and decreases the amount of energy required for hydrogen generation, making SOE a more appealing alternative for green ammonia production. SOE technique uses less power per unit of hydrogen generated than low-temperature electrolysis methods because it is more efficient. This reduction in power use results in lower operational expenses, especially in areas with high electricity rates.

Power generation, by End-use applications, is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

The combination of green ammonia production with renewable energy sources such as wind and solar power helps to repurpose excess electricity that would otherwise be wasted. This integration encourages the use of renewables and aids in the transition to a more sustainable energy system. Governments are establishing regulations, subsidies, and incentives to encourage green ammonia production and use. These governmental initiatives encourage investment in green ammonia projects, which drives market growth. Countries with substantial renewable energy resources are investing in green ammonia production for export. Green ammonia may be transported and exchanged internationally, creating economic possibilities for producing nations while also helping to the global energy revolution.

Europe is expected to be the largest region during the forecast period.

To minimize carbon emissions, Europe has implemented rigorous rules and set ambitious climate targets. The European Green Deal intends to make the EU climate-neutral by 2050, including considerable investments in renewable energy and green technology. Subsidies, tax breaks, and grants for green ammonia projects all help to drive market expansion. Europe is home to renowned research organizations and firms pioneering breakthrough green ammonia technology. Continuous innovation and technical improvements in electrolysis, ammonia synthesis, and energy storage are increasing the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of green ammonia manufacturing. In addition to this, the growing public knowledge and support for sustainable energy and climate action is boosting demand for green ammonia. The general public and stakeholders are campaigning for greener energy options, encouraging businesses and governments to incorporate green ammonia into their sustainability initiatives.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the Green Ammonia Market are Siemens Energy (Germany), ACME Group (India), Iberdrola, S.A. (Spain), ThyssenKrupp AG (Germany), Nel ASA (Norway), and Yara (Norway) among others. The major strategies adopted by these players include new product launches, acquisitions, contracts, agreements, partnerships, joint ventures, collaborations, investments, and expansions.

