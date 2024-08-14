Green and Gold Fridays: CITGO Stations Celebrate Green Bay Packers Fans

Supporting Wisconsin communities through fan fun and gas savings

GREEN BAY, Wis., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Games, goal lines and gasoline? Green Bay Packers fans will score an additional 3 cent savings per gallon of gas on every "Green & Gold Friday" through the Club CITGO loyalty program across Wisconsin. Partnering for a ninth year, CITGO and the Green Bay Packers are ramping up the energy and team spirit for football season.

"Because of our presence in Wisconsin, we understand how Wisconsinites feel about their beloved Packers," said Greg Caponegro, General Manager Light Oil Sales at CITGO. "That's why we designed this promotion around the Packers and their fans and are making it available at more than 190 branded CITGO locations across the state. Football season is a special time in Wisconsin, and with Green & Gold Fridays we can help promote even more enthusiasm for the team and the state throughout the season."

CITGO loves the passion Packers fans display in sporting their favorite green and gold clothing to work, around the community and to school on Fridays and encourages fans to stop by a Club CITGO station to fill up at a discount. During the promotion, every Club CITGO member can take advantage of additional fuel savings every Friday, saving 6 cents per gallon for Club members and 9 cents per gallon for Premier members.

The promotion runs from August 9, 2024, to January 10, 2025, in all Wisconsin Club CITGO locations. For more information about the promotion, please visit https://www.citgo.com/motorists/promotions.

