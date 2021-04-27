Green Badger Academy Brings Green Construction E-Learning to the Forefront

SAVANNAH, Ga., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Badger, the premier cloud-based LEED certification software solution for the construction industry, has announced the launch of Green Badger Academy – an on-demand, e-learning portal bringing best in class green construction education to the market. The self-paced courses provide practical, actional lessons that help construction professionals go from LEED novice to ninja in less than 2.5 hours.

"Most LEED training is academic – meant to help you pass an exam, not actually manage a green construction project," said Tommy Linstroth, founder and CEO of Green Badger. "Green Badger Academy is a product of working with hundreds of construction teams to present the knowledge, skills and abilities teams need on a jobsite to take a project from sitework to final LEED certification."

Green Badger's software has helped hundreds of construction teams meet LEED certification goals, and the new Green Badger Academy will complement those efforts for project teams by:

Elevating the understanding of green construction requirements for consistent application

Identifying specific materials, products and brands to use to help earn LEED points

Road mapping every construction credit a project team may encounter

"Ever changing LEED requirements are difficult to keep up with," said Linstroth. "Whether it is for an individual or an entire organization, Green Badger Academy empowers construction professionals to become their own expert in LEED construction."

For more information, please visit www.getgreenbadger.com/academy

About Green Badger

Green Badger is a comprehensive solution for equipping project teams of all levels of experience with the tools they need to automate green construction compliance. Green Badger pairs cloud-based technology with project specific training, LEED tips and tricks, and ongoing project team support. The cross-platform, cloud-based solution connects your team so that everyone has access to real time updates, can document from the field, and automate repetitive and time-consuming tasks. For more information, please visit http://www.getgreenbadger.com or call (912) 401-2888.

