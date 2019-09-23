Green Badger Announces Enhanced Functions for LEED v4.1 Compliance

"LEED v4.1 offers some real benefits that reflect what project teams on the ground encounter when they're pursuing LEED certification," said Tommy Linstroth, Green Badger's founder and CEO. "It's a complex process, even for experienced teams. Green Badger is dedicated to streamlining certification, and now users can seamlessly switch from LEED v4 and LEED v4.1 and have the option of selecting which version better serves their needs."

Green Badger's comprehensive cloud-based platform allows users to automate reporting and documentation for compliance with LEED standards on projects around the world. With its latest update, Green Badger streamlines compliance for LEED v4.1 projects. Users can also substitute more flexible LEED v4.1 credits on LEED v4 projects.

Since it was introduced by the U.S. Green Building Council in 2000, LEED has become the most widely used green building rating system in the world. It has been used on more than 90,000 projects in 165 countries. LEED v4.1, which was released earlier this year and designed in part based on feedback from the green-building industry, is intended to make high-performance green construction more accessible for contractors, developers and owners.

"Green Badger is designed to make LEED certification painless," Linstroth said. "A more efficient process means less stress because teams aren't chasing paperwork, but instead can stay focused on getting more sustainable and cleaner buildings done on time and on budget. By helping contractors earn more credits in less time, Green Badger makes life easier for contractors and developers, and it also helps make green building standards more available and affordable."

Green Badger provides cloud-based automation and compliance solutions for the green construction industry. Green Badger cuts the time spent on LEED paperwork up to 65%, saving owners and project teams valuable time and money and making LEED projects more accessible. For more information about Green Badger, please visit http://www.getgreenbadger.com.

