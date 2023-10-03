Green Badger Expands Functionality With Procore

News provided by

Green Badger

03 Oct, 2023, 08:39 ET

Further Simplifies Leading Automation For Tracking and Reporting ESG And LEED

SAVANNAH, Ga., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Badger, the leading SaaS developer for managing sustainable construction, today announced a new Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) tracking experience, marking a significant milestone within its involvement on the Procore App Marketplace. Procore Technologies, Inc. is a leading global provider of construction management software and launched the Procore App Marketplace in 2016 as an online hub for third-party integrations and custom applications modernizing the everyday life of the construction professional. The expanded integration adds access to all of Green Badger's latest ESG Automation capabilities to its already robust LEED Automation features.

With this release, Procore users can now work with Green Badger's ESG dashboards, track important jobsite metrics (such as waste, energy, water, carbon, erosion control, M/WBE participation, and employee wellness), and quickly export status reports without leaving the Procore environment.

"Streamlined integration with one of the industry's most widely used software platforms is critical to delivering the ultimate experience to Green Badger users," said Tommy Linstroth, Green Badger Founder and CEO. "Now it's even easier for Procore users to take advantage of Green Badger's unique automation, helping save time, reduce data entry errors, and get more real work done."

Vice President of Global Partnerships and Alliances at Procore, Kris Lengieza, said, "In order to help the industry shift towards more sustainable building practices, we must find ways to innovate and automate manual, time-consuming tasks related to LEED and ESG reporting. We are excited to team up with Green Badger and help accelerate more green construction worldwide."

Learn more about the enhanced Green Badger integration here.

About Green Badger 
Green Badger is accelerating environmentally responsible construction worldwide by equipping the built industry with affordable technology and the knowledge to automate and easily report LEED compliance and ESG metrics. Pairing the most comprehensive user-friendly software with powerful data analytics and industry-leading customer support, Green Badger saves project teams hundreds of hours per project and helps ensure sustainability goals are met. For more information, visit www.getgreenbadger.com or call (912) 401-2888.

Media Contact:
Kathy Berardi
Carabiner Communications
[email protected]
678.644.4122

SOURCE Green Badger

