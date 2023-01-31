Green Badger Logs Most Impactful Year Yet

SAVANNAH, Ga., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Badger, the leading SaaS developer for managing sustainable construction, announced today 2022 was its most impactful year yet - expanding its in-house sustainability efforts and helping more than 300 new project teams save over 70,000 hours managing LEED documentation.

Green Badger continued its collaboration with One Tree Planted to plant 3,130 more trees, 10 trees for every new project in 2022, which brings the total to more than 11,000 trees planted since starting the initiative. Green Badger also partnered with Carbon Solutions Group to offset 100 percent of company and employee energy use by purchasing 20 tons of carbon offsets, provided employees with LED lightbulbs for their homes, and piloted an indoor composter for waste reduction.

"A greener built environment needs solutions fast, not more barriers. It needs sustainability simplified. That's what I strive to do each and every day in the office, in my community, and in my home," said Tommy Linstroth, Green Badger Founder and CEO.

Numerous independent groups recognized the company's global impact and bestowed awards, such as Real Leaders' Eco Innovation Award, a Sustainability Leadership Award from Business Intelligence Group, a Chrysalis Award from USGBC/Georgia, and a SEAL Award.

Awards, endorsements, and market demand drove the need for a larger team last year, and Green Badger introduced Sustainability Associate Lauren Breckenridge, Marketing Manager Kati Bonadies, and Customer Acquisition and Education Manager Kristin Brubaker.

The growing team is supporting expanding solutions from Green Badger, including the recently launched Construction ESG (Environmental, Social & Governance) module, a brand new mobile app, and significant enhancements to the LEED functionality, including ease of searching and documenting BPDO Optimization credits, an expanded product database, and better collaboration opportunities. Also new is the widely popular Green Badger LEED Construction User Group and regular webinar series.

The expansion continues in 2023 as Green Badger will release a number of exciting new features, including enhanced social metrics in the ESG module, and the long-awaited combined materials/low-emitting functionality.

About Green Badger

Green Badger is accelerating environmentally responsible construction worldwide by equipping the built industry with affordable technology and the knowledge to automate and easily report LEED compliance and ESG metrics. Pairing the most comprehensive user-friendly software with powerful data analytics and industry-leading customer support, Green Badger saves project teams hundreds of hours per project and helps ensure sustainability goals are met. For more information, visit www.getgreenbadger.com or call (912) 401-2888.

