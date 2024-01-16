Green Badger Team Expands Sustainability Impact with New Board Positions

SAVANNAH, Ga., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Badger , the leading SaaS developer for managing sustainable construction, today announced two team members are extending their sustainability roles outside the company through recent appointments to Board of Directors positions for nonprofit organizations.

Beyond simplifying sustainable construction within the industry, Green Badger is proud to help other organizations pursue similar environmentally responsible goals. "It's simply who we are and part of our DNA," Tommy Linstroth, Green Badger Founder and CEO, said today. "We're lucky to have a team of people focused and passionate about making a positive difference both inside and outside of work."

Linstroth has joined the board of directors of Re:Purpose Savannah , a nonprofit organization establishing a sustainable future through the deconstruction, salvage, and reuse of historic buildings. He will advise the group on its sustainability initiatives that advocate, educate, and provide a climate-conscious alternative to conventional demolition and mitigate the environmental and public health impacts.

"Re:Purpose Savannah is the epitome of sustainability," Linstroth said. "Preventing would-be-waste from reaching the landfill, the team is salvaging valuable materials and giving them a second life in new projects. I couldn't be more excited to join this board and support their mission."

Green Badger's Customer Acquisition and Education Manager Kristin Brubaker has taken a seat on the Board of Directors for Green Building United (GBU), a Philadelphia-based nonprofit that fosters transformative impact in Greater Philadelphia and Delaware through green building education and advocacy.

She has been involved with GBU since 2019, starting on the Delaware Community Steering Committee, volunteering for the Pathways to Green Schools Program, and participating on several other committees. Brubaker said, "I've really enjoyed my time with GBU and working with so many inspiring people. The organization is making a big impact–from helping teachers get funding and resources for sustainability projects and curriculum, to supporting climate-friendly legislation–all greatly improving the community through the built environment."

SOURCE Green Badger