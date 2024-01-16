Green Badger Team Expands Sustainability Impact with New Board Positions

News provided by

Green Badger

16 Jan, 2024, 08:38 ET

SAVANNAH, Ga., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Badger, the leading SaaS developer for managing sustainable construction, today announced two team members are extending their sustainability roles outside the company through recent appointments to Board of Directors positions for nonprofit organizations.

Continue Reading
Kristin Brubaker
Kristin Brubaker

Beyond simplifying sustainable construction within the industry, Green Badger is proud to help other organizations pursue similar environmentally responsible goals. "It's simply who we are and part of our DNA," Tommy Linstroth, Green Badger Founder and CEO, said today. "We're lucky to have a team of people focused and passionate about making a positive difference both inside and outside of work."

Linstroth has joined the board of directors of Re:Purpose Savannah, a nonprofit organization establishing a sustainable future through the deconstruction, salvage, and reuse of historic buildings. He will advise the group on its sustainability initiatives that advocate, educate, and provide a climate-conscious alternative to conventional demolition and mitigate the environmental and public health impacts.

"Re:Purpose Savannah is the epitome of sustainability," Linstroth said. "Preventing would-be-waste from reaching the landfill, the team is salvaging valuable materials and giving them a second life in new projects. I couldn't be more excited to join this board and support their mission."

Green Badger's Customer Acquisition and Education Manager Kristin Brubaker has taken a seat on the Board of Directors for Green Building United (GBU), a Philadelphia-based nonprofit that fosters transformative impact in Greater Philadelphia and Delaware through green building education and advocacy.

She has been involved with GBU since 2019, starting on the Delaware Community Steering Committee, volunteering for the Pathways to Green Schools Program, and participating on several other committees. Brubaker said, "I've really enjoyed my time with GBU and working with so many inspiring people. The organization is making a big impact–from helping teachers get funding and resources for sustainability projects and curriculum, to supporting climate-friendly legislation–all greatly improving the community through the built environment."

About Green Badger
Green Badger is accelerating environmentally responsible construction worldwide by equipping the built industry with affordable technology and the knowledge to automate and easily report LEED compliance and ESG metrics. Pairing the most comprehensive user-friendly software with powerful data analytics and industry-leading customer support, Green Badger saves project teams hundreds of hours per project and helps ensure sustainability goals are met. For more information, visit www.getgreenbadger.com or call (912) 401-2888.

Media Contact:
Kathy Berardi
Carabiner Communications
[email protected]
678.644.4122

SOURCE Green Badger

Also from this source

Green Badger Expands Functionality With Procore

Green Badger Expands Functionality With Procore

Green Badger, the leading SaaS developer for managing sustainable construction, today announced a new Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG)...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Environmental Products & Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.