Green Badger Unveils First Virtual LEED Consultant

SAVANNAH, Ga., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Badger, the leading SaaS developer for managing sustainable construction, is rolling out several new features of its market-leading LEED documentation software, including the first-ever chat assistant powered by generative artificial intelligence (AI) enabling users to quickly get answers to pressing questions.

Debuting at the annual Greenbuild conference this week, "Baili" (Badger AI LEED Intelligence) is a large language model (LLM) chatbot being trained specifically on Green Badger's large database of experience, LEED project advice, ESG tracking, and catalog of approved sustainable construction materials.

Green Badger Founder and CEO Tommy Linstroth said, "Innovating ways to make sustainability teams more efficient is our goal every day, and this new age of AI is a really exciting opportunity. Baili, our pioneering virtual LEED consultant, and continuing to simplify our user experience will help construction firms save even more time and money."

The new chat assistant provides super-fast support, answering users' common questions about how to use Green Badger's platforms and software. Additionally, it will be able to guide users on more complex LEED and ESG questions, like which paint or insulation to specify, what products contribute most to earning LEED points, what strategies can be incorporated to maximize sustainable product use, and how to streamline the LEED documentation process.

Among other new features in Green Badger's platform is a streamlined process that allows users to add both Material Resources and the Low-Emitting Material credits via a single unified entry. It provides a central repository combining all product attributes from EPDs to VOCs, and everything in between. This further reduces time and effort to document materials, especially paints, adhesives, flooring, and other products that need low emitting documentation but also often have EPDs, HPDs, recycled content, and many other attributes. This single log is easily sortable and filterable so users can accurately track how projects are performing.

"I keep thinking back to our early days of LEED submittals and am in awe of how far we've advanced. Our new AI chat assistant marks another really cool leap forward, and it's truly a great joy for our team to deliver these new capabilities that enable today's sustainability professionals," Linstroth said.

