Green Badger Will Showcase Top LEED Certification Software at 2019 Greenbuild International Conference and Expo

SAVANNAH, Ga., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Badger, the premier cloud-based LEED certification software solution for the construction industry, has announced it will participate in the largest annual event for green-building professionals later this month.

Green Badger will showcase its cloud-based platform and demonstrate how it streamlines LEED documentation and makes sustainable construction more efficient at the 2019 Greenbuild International Conference and Expo, scheduled for Nov. 19-22 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta.

"Greenbuild is a cornerstone of the sustainable building industry in the United States," said Tommy Linstroth, Green Badger's founder and CEO. "It's really a community, and we all share professional interests as well as a commitment to better building practices, and this is one of the best opportunities every year to see new technology and new ideas that are transforming the built world around us and develop and strengthen relationships with the people driving that transformation."

More than 15,000 sustainability leaders, decision-makers, and buyers of building products and services in both the commercial and residential space are expected to attend Greenbuild 2019. In addition to 300 exhibitors and a full schedule of ongoing education opportunities, Greenbuild 2019 will also include a headline concert appearance by Collective Soul and a keynote address by former President Barack Obama.

"There's no question that green building is the future of the construction industry," said Linstroth. "The way it used to be done just isn't sustainable. At Green Badger, we want to see a cleaner, better industry, and we want to make it accessible and efficient for everybody. If you want to learn how we can work with you to make your sustainability goals achievable, we'd love to talk with you during the event. Greenbuild is a great way to connect with people who share the same goals."

Green Badger provides cloud-based automation and compliance solutions for the green construction industry. Green Badger cuts the time spent on LEED paperwork up to 65%, saving owners and project teams valuable time and money and making LEED projects more accessible and eco-friendly.

For more information about Green Badger, please visit http://www.getgreenbadger.com.

About Green Badger

Green Badger is a comprehensive solution for equipping project teams of all levels of experience with the tools they need to document LEED as efficiently as possible. Green Badger pairs cloud based technology with project specific training, LEED tips and tricks, and ongoing project team support. The cross-platform, cloud-based solution connects your team so that everyone has access to real time updates, can document from the field, and automate repetitive and time consuming tasks. For more information, please visit http://www.getgreenbadger.com or call (912) 401-2888.

About Greenbuild

Greenbuild International Conference and Expo is owned and operated by Informa Connect, a division of Informa, and presented by the U.S. Green Building Council. Greenbuild is the world's largest event dedicated to green building. Each year, the four-day conference brings together attendees and exhibitors from across the green building sector, spanning commercial and residential professionals, architects, building owners and operators, students, advocates and educators. This year's Greenbuild takes place at Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta from November 19-22, 2019.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

hripley@ripleypr.com

SOURCE Green Badger

Related Links

http://www.getgreenbadger.com

