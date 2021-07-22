Green Boy Group Introduces Plant-Dairy Protein™

After Plant-Meat Protein™ success, Green Boy Group now launches Plant-Dairy Protein™ for plant-based food industry Tweet this

"The plant-based dairy products are developing rapidly in all sorts of forms and shapes, and you have to be able to keep up with their demands," explains Frederik Otten, co-founder of Green Boy Group. "Our customers want to create the ultimate plant-based cheese, yoghurt or spread. As the market leader in the plant-based protein segment we have the technical know-how, experience and capability to supply the industry via Plant-Dairy Protein™ with a versatile range of functional plant-based protein in terms of superior texture, flavor profile, mouthfeel and protein enhancement. International brands rely on us to formulate the highest quality plant-based dairy products out there. Green Boy has the advantage to offer Plant-Dairy Protein™ worldwide through our offices in the US, Europe and Australia."

Plant-Dairy Protein™ is a 'dairy grade' non-GMO functional plant-based protein powder. Plant-Dairy Protein™ has a neutral flavor profile, enhances mouthfeel, boosts nutritional properties and enlarges the textured aspects in plant-based dairy products.

The food industry utilizes Plant-Dairy Protein™ to produce plant-based dairy products like vegan cheese, yoghurt, ice cream, spreads, butter, mayonnaise and even eggs. Plant-Dairy Protein™ comes in four different types of protein made from Pea, Mung Bean, Fava Bean and Chickpea.

Green Boy Group, founded in 2016 by Frederik Otten and Peter van Dijken, is a leading non-GMO and organic plant-based food ingredients supplier in North America, Europe and Australia. Green Boy Group is based in Los Angeles, California, Amsterdam, The Netherlands and Sydney, Australia.

Related links

www.plant-dairyprotein.com

www.plant-meatprotein.com

www.greenboy.com

SOURCE Green Boy Group

Related Links

greenboy.com

