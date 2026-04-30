Green Boy Invests in Fudi Protein: The Next Generation of Plant-Based Protein via Alfalfa

Alfalfa holds the key to unlocking RuBisCO protein in a cost-effective way

LOS ANGELES and AMSTERDAM, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global plant-based ingredient supplier Green Boy Group has led an early-stage investment in Fudi Protein, further cementing its position as the market leader in plant-based proteins.

Peter van Dijken, Co-Founder and Owner of Green Boy Group, holds freshly harvested alfalfa—highlighting the company’s commitment to advancing next-generation plant-based proteins through its investment in Fudi Protein.

Fudi Protein utilizes alfalfa, one of the most protein-rich crops on earth, to extract RuBisCO protein. This protein stands out among its plant-based protein peers, offering a near complete PDCAAS score (up to 1.0), is white in color, clean and neutral taste and strong functionality across a wide range of applications such as dairy substitutes, protein beverages and egg replacement in baking.

Fudi Protein's proprietary alfalfa extraction method enables an economically viable production process of RuBisCO protein. By harvesting and processing alfalfa near its fields, the company is able to return its high-value byproduct (alfalfa) to local farmers. This localized and mobile processing model differentiates Fudi Protein from traditional protein crops such as yellow peas or rice, where byproducts like starches and fibers must be sold at specific price points to maintain overall profitability. Additionally, Fudi Protein's modus operandi represents a more sustainable approach to producing plant-based protein.

"Our investment in Fudi Protein reflects our commitment to advancing the next generation of plant-based proteins," explains Peter van Dijken, Co-Founder and Owner of Green Boy Group. "RuBisCO protein is the holy grail amongst the proteins and enters the market at a time when consumer interest in protein is skyrocketing, driven in large part by the rise of GLP-1 users whose diets are shifting toward higher protein and fiber intake. A complete and sustainable RuBisCO protein that can rival dairy and animal proteins in both price and functionality would be a game-changer."

Founded in 2025, Fudi Protein is led by Udi Lazimy, a veteran in the plant-based food industry with over 25 years of experience in alternative proteins and agrifood systems, and a strong track record of bringing novel ingredients to market.

"Alfalfa is a highly promising protein source," said Frederik Otten, Co-Founder and Owner of Green Boy Group. "Fudi Protein holds the key to unlocking its potential and bringing RuBisCO protein to market at scale. We look forward to supporting Udi and his team through our resources, market knowledge, and international network. This innovation fits well within our long-term strategy and in our global distribution portfolio as it moves toward B2B commercialization."

Green Boy Group, founded in 2016, is a global B2B supplier of plant-based, non-GMO, and organic food ingredients, with offices in Los Angeles, Chicago, Amsterdam, Hong Kong, and Sydney.

www.fudiprotein.com

www.greenboy.com

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SOURCE Green Boy Group