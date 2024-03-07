Green Boy invests in Sigma Oil Seeds, a growing Plant-based Organic Oil Producer

"We as Sigma Oil Seeds could not be more excited about having Green Boy as a stakeholder in our company," says Timo van Dorland, owner of Sigma Oil Seeds "as we want to grow our plant-based oil business further on a global scale. Green Boy has access to a large plant-based food market due to their strong presence in North America, Europe and Australia. We view Green Boy as a strategic partner that can help us realize our expansion".

"We are super proud of what Sigma Oil Seeds have produced so far," says Peter van Dijken, Green Boy Co-Founder and Owner "they are standing on the forefront of the specialized plant-based organic oils and fats market and add value in the supply chain due to their manufacturing capabilities at their facility in The Netherlands, which is located in Zaandam, the heart of the industry. There is a tremendous growth opportunity in this segment, almost all the large brands we supply utilize these kinds of specialty oils in their plant-based food products, especially in the health and wellness space".

Frederik Otten, Green Boy Co-Founder and Owner, further adds "our partnership will further cement Sigma Oil Seeds' position as a growing producer of specialized plant-based oils. Our investment and partnership will accelerate their growth and help them expand into markets faster, such as the U.S., Canada, and Europe. It's remarkable what their team built over the course of seven years and we hope to contribute in a meaningful and positive way. Our companies core values about organic ingredients, sustainability and transparency align very closely, and this investment helps us in our goal of reforming the plant-based food industry".

Green Boy, founded in 2016, is a worldwide supplier of plant-based NON-GMO and organic food ingredients. Green Boy has offices in Los Angeles, Chicago, Amsterdam, Hongkong and Sydney.

