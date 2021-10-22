Green Car Journal Announces Finalists for 2022 Green Car of the Year's All-Electric Field, Other High-Profile Green Car Awards

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Car Journal has announced finalists for six award categories in its prestigious 2022 Green Car Awards™ program, including the industry's coveted Green Car of the Year®. Finalists for the magazine's signature 2022 Green Car of the Year award are the Audi Q4 e-tron, BMW i4, Kia EV6, Rivian R1T, and Volvo C40 Recharge.

Green Car Journal's 2022 Green Car Awards

"This marks the first time in Green Car of the Year's 17 year history that all finalists are battery electric vehicles, and the only time a truck has made the Green Car of the Year field," said Ron Cogan, editor and publisher of Green Car Journal and GreenCarJournal.com. "In fact, electrification is so important to 'green' cars today that almost every 2022 Green Car Awards finalist includes a battery electric, plug-in hybrid, or hybrid powertrain option."

Green Car Journal's annual Green Car of the Year winner is selected by an esteemed jury representing the nation's important energy efficiency and environmental organizations, plus celebrity auto expert Jay Leno and Green Car Journal staff. This year's invited Green Car of the Year jury includes Dr. Alan Lloyd, president emeritus of the International Council on Clean Transportation and senior research fellow at the Energy Institute, University of Texas at Austin; Mindy Lubber, president of CERES; Paula Glover, president of the Alliance to Save Energy; Matt Petersen, president and CEO of Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator and advisory board chair of Climate Mayors; and Joseph K. Lyou, president and CEO of the Coalition for Clean Air.

Green Car of the Year® has headlined the Green Car Awards since 2005 and has been joined by awards in other significant categories over the years. In addition to Green Car of the Year, here are this year's other outstanding 2022 Green Car Awards candidates:

2022 Luxury Green Car of the Year™ Finalists: Audi e-tron GT, BMW iX, Karma GS-6, Lucid Air, Mercedes-Benz EQS

2022 Urban Green Car of the Year™ Finalists: Chevrolet Bolt EUV, Hyundai Kona Electric, Hyundai Venue, Kia Seltos, MINI Cooper SE

2022 Commercial Green Car of the Year™ Finalists: BrightDrop EV600, ELMS Urban Delivery EV, Ford E-Transit, Lightning eMotors Electric Van, Rivian Electric Delivery Van

2022 Performance Green Car of the Year™ Finalists: Audi e-tron GT RS, Ford Mustang Mach-E GT, Lucid Air Dream Performance, Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo Turbo S, Tesla Model S Plaid

2022 Green SUV of the Year™ Finalists

Hyundai IONIQ 5, Hyundai Tucson, Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe, Lexus NX, Volkswagen ID.4

By virtue of rising to the top as finalists in the Green Car Awards™, all award nominees earn Green Car Journal' s 2022 Product of Excellence™ honor, an acknowledgement of their important environmental achievements.

