Green Coatings Market to Garner $104.0 Billion, Globally, By 2030 at 4.3% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

Advantages of green coatings in the construction industry and high-end developments in the sector drive the growth of the global green coatings market.

PORTLAND, Ore. , April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Green Coatings Market by Type (Waterborne Coatings, Powder Coatings, High-Solids Coatings, and Radiation Cure Coatings) and Application (Architectural Coatings, Industrial Coatings, Automotive Coatings, Wood Coatings, Packaging Coatings, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." According to the report, the global green coatings industry was estimated at $67.3 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to hit $104.0 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Advantages of green coatings in the construction industry and high-end developments in the sector drive the growth of the global green coatings market. On the other hand, certain disadvantages associated with waterborne coatings in the building industry impede the growth to some extent. However, emergence of effective solutions for waste management and increasing use of waterborne coatings promoted by government in the APAC region are anticipated to pave the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Request PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2569

Covid-19 scenario –

The outbreak of the pandemic gave way to closure of most of the constructional units and the majority of activities in the construction industry were delayed or postponed, especially during the initial phase. This, in turn, led to a steep decline in demand for green coatings that are used as protective and decorative paints on walls, roofs, panels, windows, door frames, and interior extrusions. This factor impacted the global green coatings market negatively.

Nevertheless, the market is projected to get back on track soon.

The waterborne coatings segment to dominate by 2030-

By type, the waterborne coatings segment contributed to the major share in 2020, holding more than three-fourths of the global green coatings market. The radiation cure coatings segment, however, would cite the fastest CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period, due to the increasing research and development activities in the sector.

Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the Green Coatings Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2569?reqfor=covid

The architectural coatings segment to maintain the lion's share-

By application, the architectural coatings segment accounted for the major share in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the global green coatings market. The same segment is also expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2030. This is owing to the growth in building & construction industry, along with the policies of environment agencies to keep them eco-friendly.

Europe, followed by Asia-Pacific and North America garnered the major share in 2020-

By region, the market across Europe, followed by Asia-Pacific and North America, had the lion's share in 2020, generating nearly one-third of the global green coatings market. This is attributed to the government regulations toward limiting the usage of VOCs in the painting segment due to health and environmental risks caused because of the formation of aerosol. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 5.2% by 2030.

Key players in the industry-

Arkema Group

Asian Paints Limited

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

Akzo Nobel N.V.

PPG Industries

Lifetime Green Coatings

The Sherwin-Williams Company

BASF SE

Berger Paints India Limited

Jotun A/S

Interested in Procuring This Report? Visit Here:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/green-coatings-market/purchase-options

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

Plastic Coatings Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020-2027

Powder Coatings Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

Green Building Materials Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2022

Roof Coatings Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023

Green/Bio-based Solvents Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

SOURCE Allied Market Research