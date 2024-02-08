Green Courte Partners Acquires 40-Acre Industrial Outdoor Storage Property Located in Fort Worth, Texas

CHICAGO, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Courte Partners, LLC ("GCP"), a private equity real estate investment firm focused on building industry-leading companies within niche real estate sectors, announced today that its fifth investment fund, Green Courte Real Estate Partners V, LLC, and its affiliates, acquired 5301 Wilbarger, a 40-acre industrial outdoor storage ("IOS") property located in Fort Worth, Texas, that the company intends to operate as managed truck storage. The acquisition marks GCP's entrance into the IOS sector and launches its truck storage operating platform.

Regarding the transaction, Jordan Kerger, Managing Director at GCP, stated, "We are thrilled to enter the IOS sector through this strategic acquisition. Consistent with our investments in near-airport parking, land-lease communities, and senior living, we have built a fully integrated operating platform to enhance the value of our real estate and better position us for a wide range of transaction opportunities." GCP's truck storage operating platform, GCP Truck Storage Management ("GCP TSM"), will be led by Currey Hall, who is a founder and the former president of Vantage Truck Parking, an earlier entrant into the truck storage sector.

Hall, now Managing Director at GCP and President of GCP TSM, said, "This is a fantastic property located in a large and expanding industrial corridor in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. I am very excited to lead the rollout of our operating platform and the implementation of our business plan. We will continue to pursue opportunities to acquire new properties and expand our platform."

JD Salazar, representing TH Logistics Fund I, a joint venture between Timber Hill Group and Champion Realty Advisors, added, "GCP approached us directly regarding the sale of our property. GCP and our team worked together to find creative solutions that allowed us to close on the terms to which we had originally agreed. I would be pleased to work with GCP again on future real estate transactions."

About Green Courte Partners, LLC

Green Courte Partners, LLC, is a Chicago-based private equity real estate investment firm focused on building industry-leading companies within niche real estate sectors, including active-adult/independent senior living properties, land-lease communities, and near-airport parking and truck storage facilities. The firm combines focused investment strategies with a disciplined approach to transaction execution, operations, and asset management. Green Courte's goal is to invest in high-quality real estate assets that will generate attractive risk-adjusted returns over a long-term holding period. For additional information, please visit Green Courte's website at www.GreenCourtePartners.com.

