Green Courte Partners Acquires High-Quality Age-Restricted Land-Lease Community in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

News provided by

Green Courte Partners, LLC

29 Sep, 2023, 16:00 ET

CHICAGO, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Courte Partners, LLC ("GCP"), a private equity real estate investment firm focused on building industry-leading companies within niche real estate sectors, announced today that its fifth investment fund, Green Courte Real Estate Partners V, LLC, and its affiliates, acquired Village Green, a 201-site age-restricted land-lease community located in the greater Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, area. The acquisition increases GCP's national land-lease community portfolio, which is managed by the firm's wholly owned operating platform, Windward Communities, to 24 communities containing approximately 8,200 sites.

Regarding the transaction, Jordan Kerger, Managing Director at GCP, stated, "We are thrilled to add another exceptional community to our portfolio. Village Green is located in a desirable submarket, and we plan to enhance the community by bringing in new home inventory to fill vacant sites."

John Holefelder, GCP's counterparty in the transaction, added, "Our family has proudly owned and managed Village Green for three generations. Throughout the years, we have developed a strong bond with the GCP team. Their commitment to excellence gave us the confidence that they are the ideal owners for the community moving forward."

About Green Courte Partners, LLC

Green Courte Partners, LLC is a Chicago-based private equity real estate investment firm focused on building industry-leading companies within niche real estate sectors, including active adult/independent senior living properties, land-lease communities, and near-airport parking facilities. The firm combines focused investment strategies with a disciplined approach to transaction execution, operations, and asset management. Green Courte's goal is to invest in high-quality real estate assets that will generate attractive risk-adjusted returns over a long-term holding period. For additional information, please visit Green Courte's website at www.GreenCourtePartners.com.

SOURCE Green Courte Partners, LLC

Also from this source

The Parking Spot Expands Footprint at Philadelphia International Airport

Green Courte Partners Expands Land-Lease Community Portfolio in Rochester, New York

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.