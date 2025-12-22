Green Courte Partners Acquires Industrial Outdoor Storage Property Adjacent to the Portland International Airport

CHICAGO, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Courte Partners, LLC, a private equity real estate investment firm focused on building industry-leading companies within niche real estate sectors, announced today that its sixth investment fund, Green Courte Real Estate Partners VI, LLC and its affiliates, has acquired 4450 NE Buffalo Street, a 14-acre industrial outdoor storage (IOS) property located in Portland, Oregon. The property is in the Airport Way submarket, a highly supply-constrained, infill market immediately adjacent to the Portland International Airport, where developable land is increasingly scarce.

4450 NE Buffalo Street, a 14-acre industrial outdoor storage (IOS) facility located in Portland, Oregon

The property includes 12,200 square feet of existing building coverage and offers convenient access to both Interstate 5 and Interstate 205, making it well-suited for logistics, warehousing, and storage users. Green Courte plans to enhance the site with upgrades to paving, fencing, lighting, and security, transforming the property into a highly functional, institutional-quality IOS facility.

"This acquisition aligns with our strategy of investing in infill IOS locations," said Jordan Kerger, Managing Director at Green Courte. "The Airport Way submarket has very limited land that can accommodate IOS uses, and this property provides Green Courte an attractive opportunity to establish a presence in the Pacific Northwest."

"We have operated our business on this site for many years, and we are pleased to see the property transitioning to a long-term investor who recognizes its future potential," said Dan Reichenbach, the seller's representative in the transaction. "Green Courte's planned improvements will benefit both future users of the site and the surrounding industrial community."

About Green Courte Partners, LLC

Green Courte Partners, LLC is a Chicago-based private equity real estate investment firm focused on building industry-leading companies within niche real estate sectors. The firm has active investments in the following sectors: active-adult/independent senior living, land-lease communities, industrial outdoor storage, and near-airport parking. The firm combines focused investment strategies with a disciplined approach to transaction execution, operations, and asset management. Green Courte's goal is to invest in high-quality real estate assets that will generate attractive risk-adjusted returns over a long-term holding period. For additional information, please visit Green Courte's website at www.GreenCourtePartners.com.

SOURCE Green Courte Partners, LLC