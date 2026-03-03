Green Courte Partners Acquires Industrial Outdoor Storage Property in Columbus, Ohio

CHICAGO, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Courte Partners, LLC, a private equity real estate investment firm focused on building industry-leading companies within niche real estate sectors, announced today that its sixth investment fund, Green Courte Real Estate Partners VI, LLC and its affiliates, has acquired a 55-acre industrial outdoor storage (IOS) facility located in Columbus, Ohio. The property, an aggregation of eight contiguous parcels, is situated along Watkins Road in the attractive South Columbus industrial submarket, where the supply of both existing IOS assets and developable land is limited.

The blue outline in the photo above surrounds 1888, 2020, 2056, 2100, 2104, 2110, 2116, and 2200 Watkins Road, collectively a 55-acre industrial outdoor storage (IOS) property located in Columbus, Ohio.

The site features 28,000 square feet of existing building coverage as well as convenient access to three interstate highways, nearby rail service, and a central location between Rickenbacker International Airport and John Glenn Columbus International Airport, making it well-suited for logistics, warehouse, and storage users. Green Courte plans to enhance the property through infrastructure improvements such as upgrades to paving, fencing, and lighting and the addition of a drive aisle through the center of the facility to improve circulation and overall site efficiency.

"This acquisition exemplifies our strategy of investing in large-scale IOS assets in supply-constrained, infill locations within key logistics markets," said Jordan Kerger, Managing Director at Green Courte. "Columbus offers exceptional connectivity for logistics operators, with approximately 50% of the U.S. population located within a one-day truck drive of the city, and this site provides Green Courte with a compelling opportunity to unlock long-term value through targeted capital improvements."

The acquisition represents the seventh investment for Green Courte's IOS strategy.

About Green Courte Partners

Green Courte Partners, LLC is a Chicago-based private equity real estate investment firm focused on building industry-leading companies within niche real estate sectors. The firm has active investments in the following sectors: active-adult and independent senior living, land-lease communities, industrial outdoor storage, and near-airport parking. Green Courte combines focused investment strategies with a disciplined approach to transaction execution, operations, and asset management. The firm's goal is to invest in high-quality real estate assets that generate attractive risk-adjusted returns over a long-term holding period.

For additional information, please visit www.GreenCourtePartners.com.

SOURCE Green Courte Partners, LLC