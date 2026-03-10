Green Courte Partners Expands Near-Airport Parking Portfolio with Acquisition of Park n' Jet

CHICAGO, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Courte Partners, LLC, a private equity real estate investment firm focused on building industry-leading companies within niche real estate sectors, announced today that its fourth investment fund, Green Courte Real Estate Partners IV, LLC and its affiliates (GCREP IV), has acquired Park n' Jet (PNJ), a near-airport parking operator serving Salt Lake City International Airport.

Prior to Green Courte's acquisition, PNJ leased and operated a site owned by GCREP IV that is immediately adjacent to The Parking Spot Salt Lake City, another GCREP IV-owned near-airport parking asset that contains approximately 3,650 spaces. Through the acquisition of PNJ, Green Courte will consolidate the two properties into a single, fully integrated parking facility comprising approximately 4,400 spaces across more than 40 acres. The combined operation will be managed by The Parking Spot.

The integration is expected to enhance operational efficiency and improve customer capture for Green Courte's operations by enabling entry and exit from either direction of travel—thereby eliminating prior access constraints and increasing customer convenience. The expanded footprint and consolidated operations position the asset to accommodate growing airport demand while improving performance.

"This acquisition reflects our continued conviction in the near-airport parking sector and our commitment to scaling high-quality assets in strong growth markets," said Jordan Kerger, Managing Director at Green Courte. "By consolidating this adjacent property, we are positioned to enhance operational performance and drive long-term value."

"Our family has owned and operated Park n' Jet for over 30 years, and we've worked closely with Green Courte for the last five years," said Liz Dalton, Green Courte's counterparty in the transaction. "Given our longstanding relationship and their reputation for disciplined execution, it was an easy decision to entrust the next chapter of the business to Green Courte."

About Green Courte Partners

Green Courte Partners, LLC is a Chicago-based private equity real estate investment firm focused on building industry-leading companies within niche real estate sectors. The firm has active investments in the following sectors: active-adult and independent senior living, land-lease communities, industrial outdoor storage, and near-airport parking. Green Courte combines focused investment strategies with a disciplined approach to transaction execution, operations, and asset management. The firm's goal is to invest in high-quality real estate assets that generate attractive risk-adjusted returns over a long-term holding period.

