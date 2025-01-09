Green Courte Partners Acquires Industrial Outdoor Storage Property Located in Nashville, Tennessee, MSA

CHICAGO, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Courte Partners, LLC ("Green Courte"), a private equity real estate investment firm focused on building industry-leading companies within niche real estate sectors, announced today that its sixth investment fund, Green Courte Real Estate Partners VI, LLC and its affiliates, acquired 3436 Couchville Industrial Boulevard, an industrial outdoor storage ("IOS") facility located along I-840 in Mount Juliet, Tennessee, in Wilson County's fast-growing industrial submarket. The property will be managed by GCP Truck Storage Management, LLC ("GCP TSM"), Green Courte's wholly owned IOS operating platform.

Regarding the transaction, Jordan Kerger, Managing Director at Green Courte, stated, "This acquisition is an important step in building our IOS business. Situated near a key interchange in a thriving industrial submarket, the property's location and turnkey condition make it well-suited for our growing IOS portfolio. We are excited to continue our investment in this sector and we remain committed to identifying opportunities to broaden our footprint nationally."

Currey Hall, Managing Director at Green Courte and President of GCP TSM, added, "The Couchville location is perfectly suited for logistics operators, and this site provides us the optionality to accommodate demand for managed truck storage tenants alongside other IOS leasing opportunities."

Albert "Pound" Lamb, the seller in the transaction, noted, "After building a relationship with the Green Courte team over a period of years, we are pleased to have successfully completed this transaction. Their professionalism made them excellent partners throughout the sale process and ensured a timely closing."

About Green Courte Partners, LLC

Green Courte Partners, LLC is a Chicago-based private equity real estate investment firm focused on building industry-leading companies within niche real estate sectors. The firm has active investments in the following sectors: active-adult/independent senior living, land-lease communities, industrial outdoor storage, and near-airport parking. The firm combines focused investment strategies with a disciplined approach to transaction execution, operations, and asset management. Green Courte's goal is to invest in high-quality real estate assets that will generate attractive risk-adjusted returns over a long-term holding period. For additional information, please visit Green Courte's website at www.GreenCourtePartners.com.

