Green Cubes Supports Emerging Innovator USAMR with Advanced Lithium Battery Systems for AMRs

KOKOMO, Ind., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Cubes Technology (Green Cubes), the leader in producing Lithium-ion (Li-ion) power systems that facilitate the transition from lead-acid batteries and Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) power to green Li-ion battery power, is expanding its support for emerging companies focused on robotics, automation and smart logistics. The company's industrial lithium-ion battery systems are now powering USAMR automated mobile robot systems that move goods through warehouses and manufacturing facilities to reduce material handling costs and increase accuracy, productivity and throughput.

Green Cubes Technology is expanding its support for emerging companies focused on robotics, automation and smart logistics. The company's industrial lithium-ion battery systems are now powering USAMR automated mobile robot systems that move goods through warehouses and manufacturing facilities to reduce material handling costs and increase accuracy, productivity and throughput.

"Green Cubes sees strong growth in robotics and automation among both established and small or early-stage firms that are reshaping factory and warehouse operations," said Robin Schneider, Director of Marketing for Green Cubes Technology.

Green Cubes CEO Michael Walsh adds, "by leveraging our team of application engineers and 40 years of delivering technology tailored to each equipment's needs, Green Cubes is a great partner for supplying safe, reliable and energy-efficient battery solutions that help these innovators bring new products to market faster and scale with proven power system integration hardware and software."

This collaboration reflects a broader commitment to the robotics ecosystem. Startups and young companies often need power systems that are certified, field-proven, and ready for integration without high engineering overhead. By providing a complete suite of battery packs, chargers and fleet power management tools, Green Cubes reduces friction for hardware developers and their end users.

"USAMR aims to be the industry leader in providing US designed, engineered and manufactured mobile robot solutions at a competitive price for US customers," said Nick Saur, CEO and Co-Founder. "Green Cubes battery systems enable continuous operation cycles and quick swaps which are essential for USAMRs customers that run high volume or time-sensitive operations."

Green Cubes Technology's Lithium SAFEFlex batteries bring a host of advantages to Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) systems and Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), ensuring they meet the high demands of industrial automation with efficiency and reliability. These benefits include:

Durability: AMR batteries must withstand rigorous conditions. Green Cubes Industrial Swappable batteries offer exceptional durability, with a Battery Management System that prevents overcharging and undercharging, making them ideal for the tough environments where AMRs operate.





Safety: The Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) chemistry in Green Cubes' AMR lithium batteries ensure enhanced safety. This chemistry reduces the risk of overheating, a crucial feature for AMRs operating in diverse settings.



High Energy Density: The energy density of Industrial Swappable AMR batteries is a game-changer. These batteries offer more energy storage without the added bulk, allowing AMRs to operate more efficiently and carry heavier loads.



Extended Battery Life: Industrial Swappable batteries have a longer lifecycle than traditional Lead Acid batteries, providing more operational cycles and reducing the need for frequent replacements.



Maximized Uptime: Quick charging and sustained runtimes are key features of our AMR lithium batteries. This ensures that AMRs have minimal downtime and maintain continuous operations.



Reliability: Each Industrial Swappable battery is constructed with high-quality, UL-approved components. The continuous monitoring by the Battery Management System ensures stable and reliable performance in all conditions.

In addition, Green Cubes recognizes that one size does not fit all in the world of AMRs. Its Engineering team works closely with clients to understand their unique operational requirements, enabling Green Cubes to design batteries that not only fit physically but also align with the power and endurance needs of different AMRs. Whether it's for heavy-duty industrial use or precision in sensitive environments, Green Cubes' customized batteries ensure optimal performance. By enhancing their adaptability and efficiency, Green Cubes helps to optimize the overall functionality and productivity of AMRs in a multitude of operational scenarios.

The Green Cubes swappable battery will be demonstrated at MODEX at the USAMR display A727 April 13 – 16 in Atlanta, GA. Visit Green Cubes Technology in its booth B15346 to talk to battery experts and see samples of the industrial swappable and other solutions. To learn more about the swappable batteries, visit: www.greencubes.com.

About Green Cubes Technology

Green Cubes Technology develops and manufactures safe and reliable electrification solutions that enable its OEM and enterprise customers to transition from Lead Acid and Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) power to Lithium-ion battery power. Green Cubes utilizes proven hardware and software platforms to build the most reliable Lithium power solutions in its industry. With employees across five countries, Green Cubes has been producing innovative, high-performance, and high-quality power solutions since 1986.

SOURCE Green Cubes Technology