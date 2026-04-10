Green Cubes Swappable Battery Powers New Bretford MobilePro Mobile Workstation

Cutting-edge power solution ensures continuous operation with fast-swapping capability, superior cycle life, and eco-friendly technology.

KOKOMO, Ind., April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Cubes Technology today announced that its industry leading, high capacity, long runtime Industrial Swappable Battery technology is featured in the Bretford MobilePro™ Mobile Workstation, delivering reliable power for true mobility and productivity, allowing users to power devices, printers, and tools anywhere without the need for fixed outlets. Designed for manufacturing, warehouse, logistics, retail, and other demanding environments, the MobilePro™ platform empowers organizations to transition to fully cordless workflows. With rugged construction, all-terrain mobility, and modular customization, MobilePro is engineered for continuous, real-world use—bringing power directly to the point of work and eliminating costly downtime.

Green Cubes Technology today announced that its industry leading, high capacity, long runtime Industrial Swappable Battery technology is featured in the Bretford MobileProTM Mobile Workstation, delivering reliable power for true mobility and productivity, allowing users to power devices, printers, and tools anywhere without the need for fixed outlets.

At the core of this solution is Green Cubes' swappable lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery technology. The integrated 1024Wh battery delivers high-capacity, stable power in a compact, rugged form factor and supports swapping for uninterrupted, 24/7 operation. This enables workstation users to maintain productivity without downtime, even in demanding environments.

"The integration of Green Cubes' swappable battery technology into the MobilePro Mobile Workstation brings a new level of flexibility and efficiency to mobile operations," said Jennifer Payton, Senior Vice President for Green Cubes. "Together with Bretford, we are enabling truly cordless workflows that eliminate downtime and expand the possibilities where uninterrupted work can happen."

Green Cubes' industrial swappable batteries are purpose-built to electrify mobile workstations with maximum runtime, safety, and flexibility. Featuring LFP chemistry, IP65-rated protection against dust and moisture, and advanced battery management systems, the platform ensures long cycle life and reliable performance in both indoor and outdoor conditions.

The MobilePro™ platform supports swappable batteries that allow continuous operation across shifts, while maintaining safe, consistent power delivery for sensitive electronics and critical workflows.

The Green Cubes swappable battery installed in the MobilePro™ Mobile Workstation will be shown at MODEX in the Bretford booth A7023 April 13 – 16 in Atlanta, GA. Visit Green Cubes Technology in its own booth B15346 to talk to battery experts and see samples of the industrial swappable and other mobile workstation solutions. To learn more about the swappable batteries, visit: www.greencubes.com. To learn more about the workstation, visit www.bretford.com.

About Bretford

Bretford is a U.S.-based manufacturer of innovative workspace, power, and mobility solutions designed for education, commercial, and industrial environments. With a legacy of quality craftsmanship and a focus on solving real-world challenges, Bretford designs and manufactures products that enable productivity, flexibility, and durability in demanding settings. From mobile workstations and charging solutions to custom-engineered products, Bretford empowers organizations to work more efficiently—wherever work happens.

About Green Cubes Technology

Green Cubes Technology develops and manufactures safe and reliable electrification solutions that enable its OEM and enterprise customers to transition from Lead Acid and Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) power to Lithium-ion battery power. Green Cubes utilizes proven hardware and software platforms to build the most reliable Lithium power solutions in its industries. With employees across six countries, Green Cubes has been producing innovative, high-performance, and high-quality power solutions since 1986. For more information about Lithium SAFEFlex PLUS and other battery solutions, please visit greencubes.com or email [email protected]

SOURCE Green Cubes Technology