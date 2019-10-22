Green Diesel: Further Developments in the Alternative Fuel Space - Green Diesel vs. Biodiesel
Green diesel-which is also known by a number of terms such as renewable diesel, hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO), hydrogenation-derived renewable diesel (HDRD) or hydro processed esters and fatty acids (HEFA)-is second-generation biodiesel, which itself is also known by the chemical name fatty acid methyl ester (FAME). Green diesel differs from biodiesel in the way it is produced., biodiesel is processed using transesterification, while green or renewable diesel is processed using fractional distillation, the traditional process used to produce fossil-origin diesel fuel.
Green diesel is produced through a catalytic reaction that involves the hydroprocessing, decarboxylation, and/or decarbonylation of triacylglycerols derived from renewable feedstock. While research into how to produce green/renewable diesel through a variety of other methods is ongoing, currently, hydrotreating is the most accepted and commercially available method. Green/renewable diesel currently meets the ASTM D975 specification in the U.S. and EN 590 in Europe.
Report Includes:
- Review of the market for green/renewable diesel as a sustainable energy source and its future prospects
- Key factorial analysis of this demand-driven market which includes advantages, limitations and development opportunities, and a push for further developments in the alternative/cleaner fuel space
- Data corresponding to consumption and production capacity of green diesel within the North America and EU regions
- Emphasis on the role of stringent government policies and regulations that leads to market demand and supply of this renewable fuel
- Patent evaluation, including coverage of the current state of technology, new patent applications, and newly issued patents
Key Topics Covered:
- Green Diesel vs. Biodiesel
- Co-Processing
- Demand for Green Diesel
- Current Low Dependability of Electric Vehicles (EV) and Resulting Shift Toward Renewable Diesel
- Green/Renewable Diesel Has Proven Itself to be a Lower Polluting Fuel
- Market Size
- Demand in Specific Geographies
- North America
- Europe
- Innovations and New Developments
- Gevo's Renewable Diesel from Fusel Oil
- Neste's Research on Waste Plastic-Based Feedstock
- Cielo's Wood Waste to Renewable Diesel
- Funding for Feasibility Study on Sawmill Residue to Renewable Diesel
- New Application Areas
- Airline Industry
- Current Market Challenges
- High Initial Cost (Capital Expenditure or CAPEX)
- Palm Oil Ban in Europe
- Possible Impact on Environment Due to Deforestation
- Low Knowledge and Lack of Government Incentives in Emerging Regions
- Future Outlook
- Possibility of Coexistence of Green Diesel and Biodiesel
Companies Mentioned
- Cielo, Inc.
- Gevo
- Neste
