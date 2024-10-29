"Green Electricity Ark" Debuts at COP16: Showcasing Innovative Solutions for Biodiversity Conservation by China's State-Owned Enterprises

News provided by

State Grid Corporation of China

Oct 29, 2024, 05:39 ET

CALI, Colombia, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 21, the 16th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity (COP16) opened successfully in Cali, Colombia. On October 24, the themed side event "Innovative Solutions for Biodiversity Mainstreaming and the Industrial and Commercial Biodiversity Conservation Alliance" took place at the China Pavilion. As a representative of major global energy enterprises, the State Grid Corporation of China introduced the "Green Electricity Ark" project during this conference.

Continue Reading
“Green Electricity Ark” Project is displayed at COP 16 China corner
“Green Electricity Ark” Project is displayed at COP 16 China corner

Launched in 2022 by the State Grid Corporation, the State Grid Public Welfare Foundation, and the China Environmental Protection Foundation, the "Green Electricity Ark" project focuses on rare species protection in areas such as the Xiangshan Jiushan Islands and Baishanzu National Park in Zhejiang. The project aims to foster synergistic governance between electric power and biodiversity, exploring solutions for harmonious coexistence between humans and nature. In 13 ecological protection zones across Zhejiang, Fujian, Xinjiang, Jiangsu, Hubei, and Gansu, the project implements measures such as building "zero-carbon" microgrids, enhancing digital monitoring and early warning systems, striving for "eco-imperceptible" grid operations, and mobilizing community participation. This initiative establishes green power supply systems and zero-carbon observation stations around the habitats of rare species, progressively creating a new model of intelligent conservation that provides clean energy and digital tools for biodiversity research and practices. To date, the project has contributed to the design of conservation strategies for eight types of rare animals and thirty-one types of rare plants, offering pathways to reverse biodiversity loss in line with the Kunming-Montreal Framework.

As the only energy solution selected for the "Peace with Nature: Business and Industry Solution Good Practice Cases in China" session, the "Green Electricity Ark" project showcased China's significant achievements in biodiversity protection at COP16, highlighting the crucial role of Chinese energy enterprises in global sustainable development.

SOURCE State Grid Corporation of China

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

State Grid Corporation of China participa da COP28 com relatório sobre promoção da ação para transição energética com orientação à ecologia

State Grid Corporation of China participa da COP28 com relatório sobre promoção da ação para transição energética com orientação à ecologia

Em 30 de novembro, ocorreu a 28ª sessão da Conferência das Partes (COP28) da Convenção Marco das Nações Unidas sobre Mudanças Climáticas (UNFCCC) em...
La State Grid Corporation of China participe à la COP28 avec un rapport sur la promotion de l'action en faveur d'une transition énergétique verte

La State Grid Corporation of China participe à la COP28 avec un rapport sur la promotion de l'action en faveur d'une transition énergétique verte

Les participants à la 28e session de la Conférence des parties (COP28) à la Convention-cadre des Nations unies sur les changements climatiques...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Electrical Utilities

Electrical Utilities

Utilities

Utilities

Environmental Products & Services

Environmental Products & Services

Corporate Social Responsibility

Corporate Social Responsibility

News Releases in Similar Topics