"Green Electricity Ark" Debuts at COP16: Showcasing Innovative Solutions for Biodiversity Conservation by China's State-Owned Enterprises

CALI, Colombia, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 21, the 16th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity (COP16) opened successfully in Cali, Colombia. On October 24, the themed side event "Innovative Solutions for Biodiversity Mainstreaming and the Industrial and Commercial Biodiversity Conservation Alliance" took place at the China Pavilion. As a representative of major global energy enterprises, the State Grid Corporation of China introduced the "Green Electricity Ark" project during this conference.

“Green Electricity Ark” Project is displayed at COP 16 China corner

Launched in 2022 by the State Grid Corporation, the State Grid Public Welfare Foundation, and the China Environmental Protection Foundation, the "Green Electricity Ark" project focuses on rare species protection in areas such as the Xiangshan Jiushan Islands and Baishanzu National Park in Zhejiang. The project aims to foster synergistic governance between electric power and biodiversity, exploring solutions for harmonious coexistence between humans and nature. In 13 ecological protection zones across Zhejiang, Fujian, Xinjiang, Jiangsu, Hubei, and Gansu, the project implements measures such as building "zero-carbon" microgrids, enhancing digital monitoring and early warning systems, striving for "eco-imperceptible" grid operations, and mobilizing community participation. This initiative establishes green power supply systems and zero-carbon observation stations around the habitats of rare species, progressively creating a new model of intelligent conservation that provides clean energy and digital tools for biodiversity research and practices. To date, the project has contributed to the design of conservation strategies for eight types of rare animals and thirty-one types of rare plants, offering pathways to reverse biodiversity loss in line with the Kunming-Montreal Framework.

As the only energy solution selected for the "Peace with Nature: Business and Industry Solution Good Practice Cases in China" session, the "Green Electricity Ark" project showcased China's significant achievements in biodiversity protection at COP16, highlighting the crucial role of Chinese energy enterprises in global sustainable development.

SOURCE State Grid Corporation of China