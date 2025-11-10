BELÉM, Brazil, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Report on State Grid's Contribution to Global Security Initiative was released during the "Beautiful Bays, Better Lives" Ocean Ecological Civilization Storytelling Session held at the China Pavilion of the 30th UN Climate Change Conference. This marks the first contribution report by a Chinese central SOE on the implementation of the Global Security Initiative. The Report presents State Grid's practical cases and experience in ensuring energy security and promoting the green and low-carbon transition, offering the "Chinese model" and "Chinese solutions" for global reference. It underscores State Grid's firm commitment to the implementation of the Global Security Initiative.

State Grid Releases China's First Central SOE Report on Contribution to Global Security Initiative at COP30 "China Pavilion"

Among global security issues, energy security is not only the lifeblood of economic development but also the foundation of global climate governance. Addressing climate change and accelerating the clean and low-carbon energy transition have become global imperatives. Electricity is the carrier of the green and low-carbon energy transition, and power grids are the platform for ensuring energy security. As the world's largest public utility enterprise, the State Grid fully implements the new energy security strategy of "Four Reforms and One Cooperation". State Grid accelerates the creation of the New-Type Power System that is clean and low-carbon, secure and abundant, economical and efficient, synergistic between supply and demand, and flexible and intelligent, providing innovative Chinese practices for global sustainable energy development.

The Report is structured into five sections i.e. Preface, The GSI, The GSI and State Grid, Measures and Practices of State Grid in Implementing the GSI, and Outlook. It provides a systematic account of the State Grid's practices and experience in energy security and green, low-carbon transition. The Report vividly illustrates how State Grid has advanced the GSI by strengthening the national energy security line, serving national economic security, supporting national ecological security, and fostering international energy security synergy. Through innovative measures and remarkable achievements, State Grid has contributed to global efforts in promoting the sustainable development of global energy, safeguarding global energy security, and fostering international energy cooperation. The Report vividly tells the "Chinese story" of how State Grid has addressed the triple challenges of energy security, sustainability, and economic efficiency, offering both experience and solutions for addressing climate change, safeguarding global energy security, and advancing the sustainable development of global energy.

