Green Giant™ Vegetables Launches Canned Pure Pumpkin

Just in time for the fall and winter holidays, Green Giant™ is breaking into the canned pumpkin category.

FAIRPORT, N.Y., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For more than 100 years, Green Giant™ has grown the most delicious, nutritious and high-quality vegetables picked at the peak of perfection. With that special care and premium quality in mind, Green Giant™ is launching its new canned 100% Pure Pumpkin.

Green Giant™ 100% Pure Pumpkin 15 oz.

With pumpkin grown on U.S. family-owned farms, the new Green Giant™ 100% Pure Pumpkin gives at-home cooks a trusted and flavorful option this holiday season. And compared to the current leading canned pumpkin brand, Green Giant™ 100% Pure Pumpkin is a premium yet affordable choice.

Currently available at Costco locations and select retailers in IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, MI, MN, MO, ND, NE OH, SD, WI, Green Giant™ 100% Pure Pumpkin allows you to save time, cut costs and discover the endless possibilities all year long by incorporating the smooth, creamy pumpkin texture into smoothies, soups, seasonal dishes and baking recipes.

For tips and recipe inspiration on how to elevate your holiday or every day meals with Green Giant™ 100% Pure Pumpkin, please visit www.greengiantvegetables.com/products/canned-pumpkin/pure-pumpkin/.

About Green Giant™ Vegetables

Green Giant™ Vegetables provide fresh and convenient nutrients through an expansive collection of canned vegetables. Since November 2023, Green Giant™ Vegetables have been produced and distributed by Seneca Foods Corporation, one of North America's leading providers of packaged fruits and vegetables, with facilities located throughout the United States. For more information on Seneca Foods, visit www.senecafoods.com. For more information on Green Giant™ Vegetables, visit www.greengiantvegetables.com, like Green Giant™ Vegetables on Facebook or follow @GreenGiant_Vegetables on Instagram.

