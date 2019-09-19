Green Hills Software Expands Support for Safe and Secure Automotive Telematics and Connectivity

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Hills Software, the global leader in high-assurance real-time operating systems and virtualization for automotive, today announced the availability of the safe and secure INTEGRITY® real-time operating system (RTOS) and its integrated products/services for the Telemaco3P automotive processor from STMicroelectronics. Today, customers are using the highly integrated ST platform in production vehicle programs for secure telematics and connectivity functions. The platform combines the ASIL-certified INTEGRITY RTOS, middleware and ASIL-certified software development tools with the STMicroelectronics automotive processor. Global carmakers and their suppliers can add new levels of safe and secure performance, enabling a wide range of secure telematics applications supporting high-throughput connectivity to the cloud and secure over-the-air firmware upgrades.

"Working with solid and reliable partners like Green Hills enables us to offer customers a robust platform with more processing power and proven cybersecurity. The next-generation telematics and connectivity ECUs are fully realized on a hardware and software platform that's integrated and optimized for security and safety," said Luca Rodeschini, Automotive and Discrete Group Strategy Office & Automotive Processors Division General Manager. "The combination of the Telemaco3P's efficient performance and security with the INTEGRITY RTOS' certified separation architecture is an ideal platform for OEMs and their Tier 1s to realize telematics and vehicle connectivity designs."

For many years, Green Hills Software and ST have enjoyed a fruitful partnership, providing automotive-grade solutions and support to customers throughout their product lifecycle – from development on early samples to deployment on high-volume production programs.

ST's Telemaco3P provides a cost-effective system-on-chip solution for a secure connection between the vehicle and the cloud. It features an asymmetric multicore architecture, embedded Hardware Security Module (HSM), ISO 26262 silicon design up to ASIL-B, independent and isolated CAN control subsystem, Ethernet AVB and optimized power management.

The INTEGRITY real-time operating system architecture was designed and certified for life-critical embedded systems. For over two decades customers have successfully relied on INTEGRITY for the most critical functions – to fly passenger aircraft, control surgical devices and run intelligent automotive driver assistance systems. INTEGRITY separation architecture enables software teams to safely and securely run software of different levels of criticality on the same processor while guaranteeing software tasks can access the system resources they need.

The Green Hills Platform for Secure Connected Car offers a comprehensive list of capabilities for customers to choose from, according to their design and market goals:

INTEGRITY RTOS, safety certified for ISO 26262 ASIL D critical automotive software.

MULTI® integrated development environment (IDE) and debugger, ASIL-certified Green Hills C/C++ Optimizing Compilers and toolchain, profiler and many other integrated time-saving tools.

Integrated code quality tools including MISRA C/C++ code quality adherence checker and DoubleCheck™ static analyzer.

Multicore run-control, board bring-up, low-level debugging and real-time trace debugging with the Green HiIls Probe utilizing industry-standard CoreSight™ from Arm.

Proven partner ecosystem spanning cryptographic security toolkits, graphics, networking, connectivity, modeling and all aspects of embedded device development and deployment.

Services for safety/security certifications, system performance and programmer productivity.

Availability

The INTEGRITY RTOS and comprehensive MULTI development environment are available today for the Telemaco3P.

About Green Hills Software

Founded in 1982, Green Hills Software is the worldwide leader in embedded safety and security. In 2008, the Green Hills INTEGRITY-178 RTOS was the first and only operating system to be certified by NIAP (National Information Assurance Partnership comprised of NSA & NIST) to EAL 6+, High Robustness, the highest level of security ever achieved for any software product. Our open architecture integrated development solutions address deeply embedded, absolute security and high-reliability applications for the military/avionics, medical, industrial, automotive, networking, consumer and other markets that demand industry-certified solutions. Green Hills Software is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA, with European headquarters in the United Kingdom. Visit Green Hills Software at www.ghs.com.

Green Hills, the Green Hills logo, MULTI, INTEGRITY and DoubleCheck are trademarks or registered trademarks of Green Hills Software, in the U.S. and/or internationally. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Green Hills Software

Related Links

http://www.ghs.com

