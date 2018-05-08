Green Hills Software to Present and Exhibit at IoT World and Connected & Autonomous Vehicles 2018, May 14 - 17 in Santa Clara, CA

Wednesday, May 16, 2018 — 9:40am – 10:00am

Location: Grand Ballroom F

Title: Addressing Safety and Security within the transition from POC to Production for Highly Automated Vehicles

Speaker: Chuck Brokish, Director of Automotive Business Development

Synopsis: There is an abundance of news about highly automated vehicles on our roads, and increasing concern over safety of these vehicles. These test vehicles lack the purpose-built safety and security required for production deployment. In this talk, we will review existing techniques to address closing the gap in the transition from test vehicles to production vehicles.

Green Hills will present the following demonstrations in booth #828:

Connected Cockpit Vehicle - Sit in the Renesas and Green Hills vehicle and immerse yourself in an Android environment that's safely consolidated with safety-critical vehicle functions.

Autonomous Vehicle Software Simulation & Code Generation - The ANSYS ADAS/AV Open Simulation Platform is a model-based simulator and code generator that helps autonomous vehicle projects bridge the gap from R&D to safety-certified production deployments.

Secure Connected Car - Watch the u-blox secure telematics platform deliver high-speed connectivity options for IVI, automated driving and V2X by safely consolidating Linux applications with safety and security-critical vehicle functions and services.

About Green Hills Software

Founded in 1982, Green Hills Software is the worldwide leader in embedded safety and security. In 2008, the Green Hills INTEGRITY®-178 RTOS was the first and only operating system to be certified by NIAP (National Information Assurance Partnership comprised of NSA & NIST) to EAL 6+, High Robustness, the highest level of security ever achieved for any software product. Our open architecture integrated development solutions address deeply embedded, absolute security and high-reliability applications for the military/avionics, medical, industrial, automotive, networking, consumer and other markets that demand industry-certified solutions. Green Hills Software is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA, with European headquarters in the United Kingdom. Visit Green Hills Software at www.ghs.com.

Green Hills, the Green Hills logo, and INTEGRITY are trademarks or registered trademarks of Green Hills Software in the U.S. and/or internationally. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/green-hills-software-to-present-and-exhibit-at-iot-world-and-connected--autonomous-vehicles-2018-may-14--17-in-santa-clara-ca-300644035.html

SOURCE Green Hills Software

Related Links

http://www.ghs.com

