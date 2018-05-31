Green Hills Software to Present and Exhibit at TU-Automotive Detroit 2018

Green Hills Software Presentations at TU-Automotive

Presentation – Building Automotive Security from the Inside Out

Joe Fabbre (Green Hills Software)

Wednesday, June 6 – 4:10pm – 4:40pm

Many cybersecurity techniques focus on securing the perimeter of critical computer systems and recovering in the event of failure. In this talk we'll take a new perspective on building safe and secure systems.

Take a holistic view of cybersecurity for automotive systems from the bottom up

Put a new spin on "defense in depth" for consolidated systems

Establish safety and security as the top priorities driving the design of critical systems

Panel – Building the Autonomous Vehicle

Dan Mender (Green Hills Software), Alex Barth (Mapbox), Dr. Wei Luo (DeepMap), Curtis Hay (General Motors), Clint Wheelock (Tractica)

Wednesday, June 6 – 5:30pm – 6:00pm

The autonomous vehicle represents a paradigm shift in how vehicles will be designed in the future. From HMIs to OSes, nothing will ever be the same!

Consider how to create a failsafe AV operating system through the application of a suite of co-existing operating systems e.g. Linux, iOS, synced through middleware software

With the driver's focus off the road in an AV, consider how best to apply technologies, such as cameras and infrared sensors, to monitor alertness in the event of an L4 takeover scenario

Turn your thoughts to HMI to develop a UX for consumers who no longer have to focus on driving, whilst maintaining alertness systems in the event of vehicle takeover

Roundtable – The Secure Connected Car

Chuck Brokish (Green Hills Software), Stefan Gudmundsson (u-blox)

Wednesday, June 6, 1:15pm – 2:00pm

Join Green Hills Software and u-blox for a roundtable on how to create the un-hackable Secure Connected Car Gateway. We will explore hardware, software and OS/Hypervisor solutions for secure vehicle communication that address the complex demands of electric and autonomous vehicles. Learn about:

Creating a secure multi-technology router / internet access point in the car (LTE/5G, Wi-Fi, DSRC/V2X, Bluetooth & Ethernet)

Developing a scalable solution that fits a wide range of vehicle models

Enabling secure telematics and diagnostics features

Demonstrations in Green Hills booth #B157

Securely consolidated Linux/Android infotainment applications run alongside safety-certified dashboard functions in scalable Integrated Cockpits.

The Green Hills/ANSYS Autonomous Vehicle Platform is a model-based simulator and code generator that helps autonomous vehicle projects bridge the gap from R&D to ASIL-certified production deployments.

Renesas and Green Hills Software Connected Cockpit Vehicle

In a Dodge Ram 1500 truck, the INTEGRITY® RTOS and its Multivisor™ virtualization extension are the trusted foundation of the software-defined cockpit, allowing ISO 26262-certified applications to safely and securely coexist with Android, with freedom from interference on a single R-Car H3 SoC. Highlights include multiple screens for 3D instrument cluster, navigation, driver facial recognition, live system diagnostics, shared GPU and OpenGL.

The Renesas and Green Hills Connected Cockpit Vehicles will be demonstrated in the Renesas Zone in the parking lot during show hours and at the GENIVI Automotive Networking Reception at the Michigan Beer Company on June 6 from 6:00pm to 9:00pm.

