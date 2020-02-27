Green Hills Software's INTEGRITY-178 tuMP RTOS Selected for Embedded GPS/INS-Modernization Program

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Hills Software, the worldwide leader in high-assurance operating systems, today announced that its INTEGRITY®-178 Time-Variant Unified Multi-Processing (tuMP™) RTOS running on a quad-core ARM® Cortex®-A53 CPU has been selected by Northrop Grumman Corporation for the Embedded Global Positioning System (GPS)/Inertial Navigation System (INS)-Modernization (EGI-M) program. Key factors in the selection of INTEGRITY-178 tuMP were:

the ability to run a DAL-A partition across multiple Cortex-A53 cores;

built-in DAL-A functionality and tools for mitigating multicore interference per CAST-32A;

certified conformance to the FACE™ 3.0 Technical Standard, including all the multicore requirements;

support for ARINC 653 Part 2 Multiple Module Schedules across multiple cores;

a proven Multiple Independent Levels of Security (MILS) service history and certification pedigree; and

flexible core assignment by the integrator, enabling optimal core utilization and maximum spare capacity for future growth

Based upon a modular, open-systems architecture, EGI-M supports rapid insertion of new capabilities to enable robust, accurate, and reliable positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) information, even in GPS-denied conditions. EGI-M incorporates a military code (M-code) GPS receiver that adds robustness to interference of GPS signals. The lead platforms for EGI-M are Northrop's E-2D Hawkeye and Lockheed Martin's F-22 Raptor, but it is designed to be scalable to any manned platform and larger unmanned vehicles.

"Green Hills Software is proud to be selected by Northrop Grumman for the critical EGI-M Program," said Dan O'Dowd, founder and chief executive officer of Green Hills Software. "The INTEGRITY-178 tuMP RTOS has an unequaled combination of safety and security in a single product complete with support for open standards such as ARINC 653 and FACE. Designed from the beginning to be a multicore RTOS, INTEGRITY-178 tuMP is the only FACE-conformant RTOS that has ability to run a DAL-A partition across multiple cores and mitigate multicore interference per CAST-32A."

The INTEGRITY-178 tuMP safety- and security-critical RTOS is designed to simultaneously meet DO-178B/C design assurance level (DAL) A and the separation kernel protection profile (SKPP) as defined by the NSA. INTEGRITY-178 tuMP is a multicore RTOS with support for running a multi-threaded DAL A partition across multiple processor cores in symmetric multi-processing (SMP) or bound multi-processing (BMP) configurations. INTEGRITY-178 tuMP was the first RTOS to be certified conformant to the FACE Technical Standard, edition 3.0, and remains the only one conformant for all three avionics processor architectures: Arm, Intel, and Power Architecture. The MILS capability of INTEGRITY-178 tuMP comes from its implementation as a true separation microkernel. The INTEGRITY-178 RTOS is the only commercial operating system ever certified to the Separation Kernel Protection Profile (SKPP) published by the Information Assurance Directorate of the U.S. National Security Agency (NSA). That certification was done by the National Information Assurance Partnership (NIAP) to Common Criteria EAL 6+ "High Robustness."

About Green Hills Software

Founded in 1982, Green Hills Software is the worldwide leader in embedded safety and security. In 2008, the Green Hills INTEGRITY-178 RTOS was the first and only operating system to be certified by NIAP (National Information Assurance Partnership comprised of NSA & NIST) to EAL 6+, High Robustness, the highest level of security ever achieved for any software product. Our open architecture, integrated development solutions address deeply embedded, absolute security and high-reliability applications for the military/avionics, medical, industrial, automotive, networking, consumer and other markets that demand industry-certified solutions. Green Hills Software is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA, with European headquarters in the United Kingdom. Visit Green Hills Software at www.ghs.com.

Green Hills, the Green Hills logo, INTEGRITY and tuMP are trademarks or registered trademarks of Green Hills Software, in the U.S. and/or internationally. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

