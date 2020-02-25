Green Hills Software's Safe and Secure INTEGRITY Multivisor Powers the Latest Advancements in Multi-Operating System Automotive Cockpit Platforms for MARELLI

NUREMBERG, Germany, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- embedded world 2020 — Green Hills Software, the worldwide leader in embedded safety and security, today announced a demonstration of Green Hills Software's advanced hypervisor solutions on MARELLI's latest AMOLED display multi-OS cockpit solution. Based on the latest Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ Automotive Cockpit Platform, this advanced, software-defined automotive cockpit features the Android operating system combined with digital cluster and safety applications in a single, high performance electronic control unit (ECU). Both domains are safely and securely consolidated and separated by the Green Hills INTEGRITY® real-time operating system and its Multivisor® secure virtualization services.

The MARELLI platform relies on the proven real-time INTEGRITY technology, certified up to and including ISO 26262 ASIL D, and its safe and secure Multivisor virtualization services to safely combine safety-critical services driving multiple displays, such as the instrument cluster with an Android-based in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) system. Two displays are separate AMOLED 1920x720 bonded together under a unique glass. In addition, the MARELLI software teams use the ASIL D-qualified MULTI® integrated development environment to build and debug their software to achieve the highest performance, safety and security.

"We are very pleased that MARELLI selected Green Hills technology and experience for the safe and secure foundation of its latest advancements in mixed-criticality software cockpit platform offerings," said Dan Mender, vice-president of business development, Green Hills Software. "System-critical functions, safely and securely combined with guest operating systems such as Linux and Android, are key priorities for the automotive market. Now, global automotive customers can be enabled with an industry proven, advanced E-Cockpit solution, reducing the cost and time-to-market for deployment of the next generation in complex software-centric solutions."

Demonstration at embedded world 2020

See the MARELLI AMOLED display multi-OS cockpit integrated with INTEGRITY Multivisor on the Green Hills Software booth at embedded world in Hall 4, Stand 4-325. Schedule a meeting at https://ghs.com/go/ew-meet .

About Green Hills Software

Founded in 1982, Green Hills Software is the worldwide leader in embedded safety and security. In 2008, the Green Hills INTEGRITY-178 RTOS was the first and only operating system to be certified by NIAP (National Information Assurance Partnership comprised of NSA & NIST) to EAL 6+, High Robustness, the highest level of security ever achieved for any software product. Our open architecture integrated development solutions address deeply embedded, absolute security and high-reliability applications for the military/avionics, medical, industrial, automotive, networking, consumer and other markets that demand industry-certified solutions. Green Hills Software is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA, with European headquarters in the United Kingdom. Visit Green Hills Software at www.ghs.com.

Green Hills, the Green Hills logo, MULTI, INTEGRITY and Multivisor are trademarks or registered trademarks of Green Hills Software, in the U.S. and/or internationally. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Green Hills Software

Related Links

http://www.ghs.com

