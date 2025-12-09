Green Hydrogen Market worth $74.81 billion by 2032 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, 'Green Hydrogen Market by Technology (Alkaline, PEM), Renewable Source (Wind, Solar), End-use Industry (Mobility, Power, Chemical, Industrial, Grid Injection), and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America) - Global Forecast to 2032', the global green hydrogen market is projected to grow from USD 2.79 billion in 2025 to USD 74.81 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 60.0% during the forecast period. Key drivers of the green hydrogen market are decarbonization targets & net-zero commitments, rapid growth of renewable energy capacity, and rising demand for clean mobility.

Green Hydrogen Market Trends & Insights:

The industry is driven by the increasing demand from the mobility segment, the power industry, the development of electrolysis technologies, and the low cost of producing renewable energy is expected to drive the green hydrogen market.

North America is the fastest-growing region, in terms of value, with a CAGR of 69.7% during the forecast period.

By renewable source, the wind energy segment led the green hydrogen market, accounting for a 48.9% share in terms of value in 2024.

By technology, the green hydrogen market was dominated by alkaline electrolysis technology, accounting for a 61.2% share of the overall market in terms of value in 2024.

By end-use industry, the mobility sector is the largest segment of the green hydrogen market, accounting for a 57.7% share of the overall market in terms of value in 2024.

By distribution channel, the pipeline segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

By production scale, the large-scale production segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

By purity level, the ultra-high purity segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

By storage, the compressed gas storage segment is expected to dominate the market during forecast period.

By technology, alkaline electrolysis is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

Alkaline electrolysis is the major segment of the green hydrogen market in terms of value, as it is the most technologically advanced, cost-efficient, and widely utilized electrolyzer technology globally. Alkaline systems have been used in industrial hydrogen production for over two decades, yielding an excellent reliability record and a robust supply chain. They are based on the use of low-cost electrolytes, such as potassium or sodium hydroxide, and do not require the use of costly precious metals like platinum or iridium, which consequently significantly reduces the capital expenditure of such technologies.

Alkaline electrolyzers also feature long operational lifetimes, high operational stability, and continuous operation at large scales, all of which make them suitable for utility-scale green hydrogen production projects. Alkaline systems have the largest share of installed electrolyzer capacity globally, estimated at over 50% of total deployments, due to their economic advantages and technical robustness. With the commissioning of new multi-megawatt and gigawatt-scale plants, alkaline electrolysis remains the leading technology in attracting market investments and is the most valuable.

By renewable source, wind energy is expected to dominate the global green hydrogen market during the forecast period.

The wind energy market is the largest one in the global green hydrogen sector, with the highest valuation. The primary reason is that it is the most scalable and cost-effective method for reducing the large volume of emissions, as well as being an energy-dense renewable power source for hydrogen production. The wind, especially offshore wind, is said to have very high capacity factors, which are frequently above 40% to 50%. This ensures a stable and continuous electricity supply to the electrolyzers, thereby increasing hydrogen output and reducing production costs. Off the grid, large onshore and offshore wind farms can be integrated directly with multi-megawatt and gigawatt electrolyzer systems, thus making them ideal for industrial, export, and fuel production hubs. The largest green hydrogen projects are typically located in wind-rich areas, where vast land or ocean availability enables significant expansion of renewable capacity. Furthermore, the drop in wind electricity prices, the progress in turbine technology, and government support in the wind market provide an attractive wind-to-hydrogen scenario that invites increasing investments. Predictably, all these aspects combined will sustain the wind energy sector as the major contributor to green hydrogen production during the forecast period.

The mobility segment by end-use industry is expected to dominate the global green hydrogen market during the forecast period.

During the forecast period, the end-use mobility sector is projected to be the major contributor to the overall green hydrogen market, both in terms of monetary and physical size, due to the rapid surge in hydrogen-powered vehicle adoption. Among the mobility sectors, long-distance hydrogen is expected to lead, providing high energy density, fast refueling, and a wide operating range, which surpasses that of battery-electric solutions, which are not suitable for large or continuous-duty fleets. The global hydrogen corridors, zero-emission mandates, and large-scale deployment programs are the primary areas where countries promoting hydrogen mobility aim to serve as the main means of decarbonizing freight and public transport. The likes of Toyota, Hyundai, Alstom, and other leading maritime operators are not only strengthening their fuel cell and hydrogen-based solutions but also creating a strong market pull through their demand. With the development of refueling infrastructure and the increasing acceptance of hydrogen by fleet operators for commercial logistics, the mobility sector is poised to become the largest user of green hydrogen in terms of both total consumption volume and overall market value.

North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the green hydrogen market during the forecast period.

During the projected period, North America is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the green hydrogen market, driven by strong policy support, rapid project development, and substantial investments from both public and private sectors. The US, via the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), has been able to position itself globally in clean hydrogen production as it provides up to USD 3 per kilogram for low-carbon hydrogen as production tax credits, which is one of the most generous incentives in the world and hence significantly speeds up project economics for green hydrogen developers. Moreover, the U.S. Department of Energy has allocated approximately USD 7–8 billion for the establishment of several Regional Hydrogen Hubs, creating integrated hydrogen ecosystems for production, storage, transport, and end-use in industries such as mobility, chemicals, and power. The large-scale renewable resources in North America, including excellent wind and solar corridors, further support the cost-effective option of electrolysis. Canada is also moving forward with national hydrogen strategies and export-oriented projects, particularly those focused on green ammonia. With strong regulatory support, abundant renewable resources, and increasing industry adoption, North America is likely to witness the most significant deployment of green hydrogen over the next decade.

Kay Players

Air Liquide (France), Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (US), ENGIE (France), Uniper SE (Germany), and Siemens Energy (Germany) are the leading players in the market. There is significant competition in the green hydrogen market to develop new process technologies, lower manufacturing costs, expand, and increase the use of green hydrogen in end-use industries. Due to such opportunities in the industry, companies are striving to increase their market share by implementing various strategies.

