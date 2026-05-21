Green Intelligence for a Better World: XCMG Spotlights Smart, Sustainable Solutions at Its 8th International Customer Festival

XUZHOU, China, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the theme of "Green Intelligence for a Better World," the 8th XCMG International Customer Festival (the "Festival") officially opened on May 19 and runs through May 22 in Xuzhou, widely known as China's construction machinery capital. Bringing together more than 2,500 customers from over 100 countries and regions, the Festival serves as a global platform for XCMG to advance full-value-chain ecosystem dialogue with global partners and bring China's manufacturing strengths to the world stage.

At this year's Festival, XCMG introduced the "XCMG Intelligence: New Tech, New Energy, New Future" engineering and mining industry forum for the first time, aligned with globalization and intelligent development. The forum aims to create an influential platform for industry dialogue and contribute XCMG's solutions to the high-quality development of the engineering and mining machinery sectors.

"We hope to send a message to our global partners that we are open, innovative, inclusive, responsible, trustworthy and reliable, and that our confidence in and commitment to global development will never waver," said Yang Dongsheng, chairman of XCMG Group and XCMG Machinery.

The opening ceremony, held on the evening of May 20, featured live equipment demonstrations, large-screen visuals and holographic projection, showcasing eight application scenarios with a dynamic fleet of 70 machines covering smart earthmoving, green energy, intelligent mining and emergency rescue. Six G2-generation cranes lifted a 20-ton screen to a height of 40 meters, flanked by the "World's First Crane" and a 1,100-ton crawler crane, while 39 aerial platforms, eight port stackers and dozens of AGVs worked in coordination to deliver a striking experience for guests from China and around the world.

"XCMG CONNECT" was unveiled at the opening ceremony: one app to manage all equipment, one AI agent for full-service support, and one digital ecosystem empowering global operations. The platform integrates equipment, services, spare parts and networks worldwide to deliver a full-chain, full-scenario, full-lifecycle smart service system for global customers.

In response to the "AI+" trend, the Festival highlights unmanned clusters and smart construction systems. At the test ground, a green unmanned electric cluster covering excavation, transportation, leveling and compaction takes center stage. All machines support remote control and L4-level autonomous driving, and are managed by XCMG's proprietary system for "one-click control" and dynamic coordination, enabling smart mining command and dispatch from single-machine intelligence to cluster coordination.

During the Festival, XCMG has deployed nearly 500 units across immersive green unmanned cluster demonstrations and 10 concurrent sub-venues with dedicated aftermarket sections, presenting customized solutions for mining, earthmoving, road construction, lifting and emergency rescue scenarios while providing one-stop, full-lifecycle equipment support covering service, spare parts, used equipment, operating leasing and financing.

Through these scenario-based demonstrations, XCMG has assembled a portfolio of green new-energy construction solutions, including hybrid lifting equipment, full-series new energy mining machinery, excavators, loaders, road machinery and concrete machinery solutions, showcasing pure electric, grid-powered electric and hybrid drive technologies.

All unmanned construction clusters are powered by new energy, complemented by integrated "source-grid-load-storage" and new energy core component solutions. From generation, storage and charging to motors, controls and battery packs, the entire "generation-storage-charging-use" industry chain is on full display.

As an international exchange platform with growing influence in the global construction machinery industry, the Festival not only showcases XCMG's green and intelligent solutions but also highlights Chinese manufacturing's role in global industrial transformation.

"XCMG has always embraced a long-term perspective, striving to become a trustworthy and reliable long-term partner, and to build a mutually beneficial industrial ecosystem with global customers," Yang said.

SOURCE XCMG